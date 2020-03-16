Previous Kids Of Bodom Frontman Alexi Laiho Launches New Band, Bodom Just after Midnight

Former Children OF BODOM guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho has launched a new band termed BODOM Immediately after MIDNIGHT. Joining him in the team are guitarist Daniel Freyberg (ex-Kids OF BODOM), drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (PARADISE Shed), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-SANTA CRUZ) and touring keyboardist Lauri Salomaa.

The blood in most musicians’ veins would curdle if they all of a sudden figured out that the perpetually globe-trotting staff they have recorded ten albums with is about to implode. This was the fate staring Laiho straight in the face at a band meeting early very last year.

As the assembly was concluded, the attendees had achieved a unanimous selection: The group acknowledged as Youngsters OF BODOM would cease to exist following a live performance at the Helsinki Ice Corridor in December 2019. The shutdown system went as prepared and the users parted as close friends. Finish of a story that experienced started in 1993.

The scenario was a new form of challenge. What went via the mind of the guitarist, songwriter and bandleader who experienced been regularly decided on as the greatest steel guitarist in the world by the readers’ and experts’ polls of many songs publications and web web-sites? Laiho brushed the dust off his shoulders and revved up the engines. A new lineup or death! Luckily for us, he wasn’t on your own.

Freyberg crawled as a result of the wreckage to join Laiho in his quest. Committing to a challenging-functioning group was hardly ever a dilemma for him both. But two guitar gamers do not a team make. It was time to begin imagining about who could cope with the drums, bass and keyboards. There have been quite a few alternatives to opt for from. But as Laiho had presently witnessed individuals exit less than elegantly, he wished to get just the ideal cohorts.

Substantial-stage musicianship, a neat phase presence and a fitting character were the factors place under the microscope. Eventually, the pieces to entire the puzzle ended up uncovered. And the identify for the new lineup? It experienced been suitable beneath Alexi‘s nose all alongside.

Laiho will direct BODOM After MIDNIGHT to play picked competition appearances adhere to immediately after which band will start off working on new materials.

At the moment, he also has a different matter to be extremely excited about. Laiho‘s autobiography, launched a yr in the past, has transported around 11,000 copies in Finland. “Chaos, Manage & Guitar” will appear out in English in May possibly from Johnny Kniga, an imprint of Werner Söderström Ltd.

BODOM Soon after MIDNIGHT tour dates:

June 27 – Tuska Pageant – Helsinki, Finland



July 18 – John Smith Rock Competition – Laukaa, Finland



Aug. 15 – Summer Breeze – Dinkelsbühl, Germany



