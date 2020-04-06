Previous longtime UL Lafayette President Dr. Ray P. Authement dies at 91

LAFAYETTE – The longest-serving general public university president in the United States died Sunday, April 5.

Dr. Ray P. Authement, 91, was the president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for 34 years. He was the president from 1974 and retired in 2008.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, recent UL Lafayette president, “praised his predecessor’s ‘visionary leadership’” with the next statement:

“Through devotion, dedication and selflessness, he modified how the University observed alone and how many others perceived it as properly. He guided our advancement from a strong regional College to a single regarded nationally and globally for its exploration and scholarship,” Savoie explained.

Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the College of Louisiana System, echoed Savoie’s sentiments.

“As the longest serving community university president in the United States, Dr. Authement laid the basis for the incredible improvement of UL Lafayette into a national product and a supply of delight for Louisiana. A great number of pupils and various generations ended up blessed by his management.”

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of greater training, stated Authement “brought his sharp brain, vision for educational excellence and pupil devotion to the part he cherished,” president of UL Lafayette.

“As we mourn his passing, we at the Board of Regents celebrate an educator for the ages and mirror on his abundant legacy,” Hunter Reed claimed in a assertion.

Authement grew up in Boudreaux Canal, a coastal neighborhood in close proximity to Cocodrie, Louisiana. He enrolled in 1947 at Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now UL Lafayette. He was the first member of his spouse and children to go to faculty, and graduated with a bachelor’s diploma in physics in 1950.

Authement then concluded master’s and doctoral levels in mathematics from Louisiana Condition College, in 1952 and 1956, respectively. He taught at LSU and McNeese State College before returning to SLI as affiliate professor of mathematics in 1957.

Two decades later on, he was named professor. He continued to teach until 1966, when he was promoted to tutorial vice president. By then, SLI experienced come to be the College of Southwestern Louisiana. In 1970, Authement was named vice president.

He grew to become performing president in 1973 when his predecessor, Dr. Clyde L. Rougeau, took a year’s depart of absence. Rougeau retired in 1974, and Authement became president.

During his tenure, the University attained nationwide and world wide recognition in the fields of personal computer science, environmental and organic exploration, engineering, and Francophone research. It also strengthened its endeavours to maintain and study Louisiana’s lifestyle.

Despite its rising track record, Authement ensured the College remained dedicated to Acadiana.

When the space oil marketplace collapsed in the early 1980s, the University’s funds was cut by $10 million. In spite of its personal monetary straits, the College, at Authement’s path, led attempts to bolster the regional financial state by building analysis centers that aided present companies boost their operations and fostered the growth of new firms as effectively.

The College set up 17 study facilities in the course of Authement’s tenure and opened University Research Park. The park’s tenants grew to involve the Nationwide Wetlands Research Centre, the Cecil J. Picard Center for Early Childhood Improvement, and the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Business, or LITE, Middle.

More than 30 properties were being built, and in excess of 25 facilities had been renovated or expanded from 1974 to 2008. These bundled the Hilliard University Artwork Museum Moody, Abdalla, Fletcher and Oliver halls Legacy Park, apartment-design and style university student residences and an indoor observe facility for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletic groups.

Edith Garland Dupré Library was enlarged and renovated. The Cajundome opened in 1986 and was expanded to include the convention middle in 2002.

During Authement’s administration, the College also:

adjusted its title from USL to the College of Louisiana at Lafayette

implemented academic admission criteria

became the initially Doctoral II establishment in Louisiana

competed in NCAA Division I, the highest stage of collegiate athletics competitors and

increased gifted assets to additional than $150 million.

Next his retirement in 2008, Authement returned to the University and when once more taught mathematics.

The University of Louisiana System regarded him as UL Lafayette president emeritus in 2009.

The University’s Ray P. Authement College or university of Sciences is named in his honor. Every calendar year, the UL Lafayette Foundation presents outstanding educators the Dr. Ray P. Authement Excellence in Training Award, one of the best honors the University bestows on school.

He is survived by his wife of 69 yrs, Barbara Braud Authement daughter, Julie Authement Johnson (Chris) 5 grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin Johnson, Philip Prouet (Emily), Lauren Newbill (Wes) and Michelle Prouet and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Parker Prouet. He is also survived by his brothers, Don Authement (Suzanne) and Ronnie Authement (Jane) and his sisters, Norma Dill (Jerry, deceased) and Rosalie Tipton (John.)

He was preceded in loss of life by his parents, Elios and Elphia Authement his oldest sister, Nell Webpage and a daughter Kathy Elizabeth Prouet.