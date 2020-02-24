[Previous Marine planks for around eight hours, placing Guinness document]

In a feat that took in excess of 8 hrs, previous Maritime George Hood reclaimed the male Guinness Environment Record for longest time used in the plank position, the corporation declared Thursday.Hood, 62, to start with set the Guinness World History in 2011 with a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 25 seconds, according to a launch. His new time – 8 several hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds – bested Mao Weidong’s 2016 Guinness record.Before long immediately after location the file, Hood celebrated by undertaking […]