previous-merced-county-sheriff’s-deputy-accused-of-embezzling-1000’s

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) — Phil Brooks joined the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and went on to turn into president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Affiliation for at least three several years.

It was through that time when investigators imagine he started stealing from the union.

Authorities estimate he embezzled extra than $100,000 prior to he abruptly resigned in September of 2017.

“He took the dollars and regardless of what he was carrying out with it, proper now that’s all speculation, but we anticipate that it truly is all gone,” states Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Warnke states the income arrived from deputies, dispatchers and coroners spending dues and holding fundraisers to help their own users and assist very good results in in the local community.

It wasn’t right up until after Brooks still left that other union leaders found discrepancies in the textbooks. They started performing with the California Legal professional General’s Office environment, which issued a warrant for his arrest final March.

Tips in the long run led investigators to Kingman, Arizona, wherever police arrested the 52-12 months-old on Sunday.

“He’ll be going prior to a choose soon and do an extradition listening to, and at that place, he’ll be transported to Merced,” Warnke claimed.

This arrest arrives in the wake of comparable accusations towards the former president of the Merced Law enforcement Officers’ Affiliation. Joseph Deliman was booked into jail in October of 2018 for allegedly embezzling far more than $80,000 from his union, and his court docket scenario is nevertheless ongoing.

Sheriff Warnke says greed may have determined both equally men, but they do not depict the the vast majority of folks who put on a badge.

“We in regulation enforcement, I say that 99.999% are upstanding individuals,” Warnke reported. “And when we do locate this poor apple, we’re heading to do every thing we can in our power to make positive that justice is served.”

He’s now booked in the Mohave County jail as authorities function to have him extradited back to Merced.