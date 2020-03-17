Previous Navy male located responsible of stabbing spouse to dying and hiding overall body for two a long time

A previous U.S. Navy service member has been

discovered guilty of murdering his wife, hiding her physique for two many years, then

disposing of it in San Diego Bay the place it was afterwards identified.

Matthew Sullivan, 35, stabbed his wife, 32-yr-outdated Elizabeth Sullivan, to loss of life in 2014 simply because of statements she had an affair, was setting up to file for divorce, threatened to just take their kids with her and cleaned out a joint financial institution account, according to prosecution.

Her human body was discovered two a long time immediately after she disappeared in October 2014 and the police in the beginning “found no sign of foul play” in the course of their investigations.

During demo, it emerged that Elizabeth, prior to her unexpected disappearance and murder, was previous found close to her dwelling in Issue Loma on the night of October 13, 2014 in close proximity to Liberty Station in San Diego.

That day, she sent a text concept to her friends and relatives. Four days later, her spouse noted her lacking and her auto was identified at her house.

Law enforcement explained two days afterwards, she was spotted in close proximity to the soccer fields at Liberty Station and was viewed yet again in close proximity to the San Diego International Airport and Midway area on Oct 21, 2014.

Although authorities searched for her, her partner told reporters that even even though he from time to time permitted his wife to have the essential room due to the fact they have been obtaining marital troubles, she experienced by no means been absent for these kinds of a lengthy time.

“She’s never ever

been gone this lengthy. She’s been with them their whole lives, when I was at

operate or on deployment… she was constantly there.”

That exact same

period of time, Elizabeth’s relations sought the assistance of a non-public detective, distributed

missing man or woman fliers and established up a Gofundme site as effectively as social media internet pages

in their search initiatives.

But soon after months of browsing, there were being no sales opportunities and the circumstance went chilly, in accordance to the Everyday Mail.

Immediately after two years, Sullivan remaining the Navy with ideas to go to

the East Coast with his new fiancee.

But it was that same yr, on Oct 4, 2016, that a person who

was strolling his pet dog located Elizabeth’s partly decomposed body in the bay, considerably less

than a mile from the home she shared with her spouse and their two daughters.

San Diego

law enforcement, immediately after a 7 days, were capable to recognize her physique. It took a yr and a half

right until they were being ready to connect Sullivan to her murder.

Sullivan, who experienced then moved to the East Coast, was arrested on January 31, 2018, and extradited to San Diego wherever he remained right after currently being billed with murder.

The District Attorney’s Workplace thinks Elizabeth’s entire body was concealed someplace, most likely in a freezer, in advance of it was later dumped in the bay.

Deputy Defense Attorney Jill Lindberg explained for the duration of the trial that Sullivan stabbed his spouse at least 5 instances in her torso. Her accidents left a pool of blood on the ground of her third-flooring bed room, he claimed.

But Sullivan’s defense attorney Marcus Dubose reported his consumer was a guy who was “attempting to maintain on to a spouse that was pulling away, turning to a self-damaging way of living.”

He told the court docket that the blood that was

discovered in her bedroom was from a self-inflicted wound created by Elizabeth as the

pair have been possessing difficulties in their marriage.

Final Friday, Sullivan was located responsible of next-degree murder and an allegation that he utilized a knife in the assault.

The judge

established sentencing for April 13.