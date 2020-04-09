Previous Rangers star Josh Hamilton indicted, accused of abusing 14-yr-outdated daughter

Fort Truly worth, Texas – Previous Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of personal injury to a boy or girl just after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-outdated Hamilton on Monday. He continues to be cost-free on $30,000 bond following he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a sentence of two to 10 decades in jail.

Hamilton’s attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is harmless of the charge. His 14-12 months-previous daughter explained to her mom, Hamilton’s ex-spouse, that her father struck her immediately after he became enraged by a comment from her.

In accordance to an affidavit by a Keller Police Office detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She suggests she produced a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full drinking water bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the upper body, then cursed and shouted at her.

He pulled away the chair on which she rested her ft and threw it, breaking the chair, she advised detectives. It didn’t strike her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the flooring, and he lifted her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bed room.

The girl said at this place she was telling Hamilton, “I’m sorry.” On achieving her bed room door, he tossed the teenager onto her bed, pressed her facial area onto the mattress and started hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist.

She reported that soon after he completed placing her, he told her, “I hope you go in entrance of the f—ing judge and notify him what a horrible father I am so I really do not have to see you any longer and you really do not have to occur to my house yet again.”

As he still left the room, Hamilton’s daughter mentioned he told her to assemble her factors for school. When she replied that she experienced previously put them in the car, he responded, “Well, aren’t you just the ideal baby.”

Following Hamilton was the initially over-all decide out of superior faculty in the 1999 amateur draft by Tampa Bay, his profession was virtually destroyed by cocaine and alcohol addiction. He returned to baseball with Cincinnati and designed his big league debut in 2007, when he strike 19 homers in 90 video games just before currently being traded to the Rangers. He was part of their only two Earth Collection teams (2010 and 2011) and was an All-Star 5 seasons in a row.

An awe-inspiring show in the Dwelling Operate Derby at Yankee Stadium in 2008 was a highlight of his job, and the initially-time All-Star led the American League with 130 RBIs although hitting .304 with 32 homers in his to start with comprehensive time. He hit 4 homers in the 2010 AL Championship Collection and had a 4-homer activity at Baltimore in 2012.

Hamilton left the Rangers in absolutely free company, signing a $125 million, 5-yr offer with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2013 season. He was recovering from shoulder surgical procedure when the Angels traded him again to Texas in 2015 after two damage-plagued seasons. He performed 50 online games for Texas in 2015 but in no way again after he underwent surgical treatment at the very least three periods afterward.