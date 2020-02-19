[previous-‘real-housewives’-star-accused-of-employing-bogus-‘before’-and-‘after’-photos-for-property-flipping-company]

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — A “Authentic Housewives of New Jersey” star is accused of faking “in advance of” and “immediately after” pictures to market his dwelling flipping business.

Joe Gorga, the boisterous brother of Teresa Giudice, usually shares photos of dwelling renovation jobs on his Instagram account. Some posts even advertise a real estate seminar.

In a now-deleted put up, Gorga shared a photograph of a house he mentioned he flipped, composing: “Search at this flip really worth $1.9m. Took me six months to flip this all around. Ripped off the roof & added to the 2nd floor. I consider I may shift in?”

Yet Caley Svensson mentioned the “soon after” picture is her dwelling in Park Ridge, New Jersey, and that it was never renovated by Gorga.

“It was a new building … the basis was new,” she explained. “Every little thing about it was new. It was crafted from the ground up.”

Not only is the “after” photograph not 1 of Gorga’s jobs, the residence in the “right before” image continue to appears the identical.

According to Realtor.com, it marketed just a handful of months ago. Svennson mentioned she arrived at out to Gorga by means of Instagram to question him to choose down the submit of his intended renovation, but he by no means responded.

“We felt like he was making use of our residence to market his company … and (you) can’t be making faults like that,” she claimed. “You have to make absolutely sure that you examine your specifics and just about anything you put out there is accurate.”