previous-robert-morris,-minnesota-hockey-coach-moved-from-job-to-occupation,-regardless-of-abuse-allegations

MINNEAPOLIS — Tony Kellin remembers an assistant hockey mentor at the College of Minnesota approaching him in the locker area all through the 1984-85 season and declaring he knew a lady who would conduct oral sex on Kellin, but only if Kellin would be blindfolded with his arms tied.

A junior defenseman at the time, Kellin said he explained to mentor Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas: “That ain’t gonna transpire.” Kellin came to think Adrahtas was the a person who would be performing the proposed sexual intercourse act — and that some underclassmen were being victims of his scheme. He said he claimed his suspicions to the athletic director, and Adrahtas was quickly long gone.

But in 2012, Kellin uncovered Adrahtas was however coaching. A revered coach who took groups to championships, Adrahtas experienced bounced all around many hockey courses in the Chicago place, landing at Robert Morris College in 2008. Despite a 2010 decision by the Beginner Hockey Affiliation of Illinois to suspend Adrahtas from its plans and a 2012 report to police by Kellin, Adrahtas did not go away Robert Morris till November 2018. For Kellin, Adrahtas’ capability to move easily from occupation to work after the accusations were documented raises questions.

“In my opinion, they dropped the ball,” Kellin advised The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day immediately after the College of Minnesota declared that it is investigating the allegations. “I’m disgusted that he was permitted to keep undertaking it. He’s a predator. He’s a creep.”

The allegations had been initial documented by The Athletic, which quoted many firsthand accounts by young adult men who explained they were victimized. Adrahtas, 64, did not straight away react to messages left by the AP at a cellphone selection believed to be his. He denied to The Athletic that he had at any time sexually abused any person.

It is possible too late for Adrahtas to facial area prison or civil expenses in Minnesota for alleged abuse in the 1980s, thanks to the statute of restrictions. So considerably, no allegations have emerged publicly from Adrahtas’ time at Robert Morris.

University spokeswoman Nancy Donohoe told the AP that if any issues experienced occur in, the school would have acted on them. She declined to say whether or not Robert Morris opened any inquiries into Adrahtas or no matter if the school would launch data related to his tenure, declaring she could not communicate about personnel issues.

Throughout his 10 a long time at Robert Morris, Adrahtas gained a name as a standout coach and recruiter who elevated the amount of play even with a modest price range. During the 2013-2014 year, Robert Morris made it to the American Collegiate Hockey Affiliation title sport, dropping to leading-rated Arizona State.

According to The Athletic, Adrahtas was scheduled to be inducted into the Illinois Hockey Corridor of Fame in 2010. When one particular of his former players, Chris Jensen, heard about that, he arrived at out to the Novice Hockey Association of Illinois, or AHAI, and instructed the team that he was a single of Adrahtas’ victims.

In a statement to the AP, the novice hockey corporation reported it suspended Adrahtas indefinitely on March one, 2010, pending a hearing that did not happen mainly because Adrahtas resigned from all AHAI affiliate positions. His suspension is even now in result.

It’s unclear no matter if AHAI and the College of Minnesota described the allegations to law enforcement.

Adrahtas is also suspended from coaching any United states Hockey-sanctioned teams, pending the completion of an investigation by the U.S. Centre for SafeSport involving allegations from various previous players.

SafeSport investigates stories of sexual misconduct and abuse within just corporations that are affiliated with the U.S. Olympic Committee, which include United states Hockey. SafeSport states on its internet site that Adrahtas was quickly suspended on Sept. 13, 2018, right after allegations of misconduct. The web-site does not present facts. The heart said in a statement that it “doesn’t discuss specific matters to secure the integrity of the process and the basic safety and privateness of the people today concerned, together with these who report abuse.”

The Athletic documented that the SafeSport investigation was launched immediately after one particular of Adrahtas’ former junior hockey gamers, Mike Sacks, sent a letter to both equally the American Collegiate Hockey Association and Robert Morris College describing a 20-thirty day period span of sexual abuse and exploitation. Sacks declined to remark Tuesday when attained by the AP.

The College of Minnesota said it has employed the Seattle-based law business Perkins Coie to ascertain what transpired. Athletic Director Mark Coyle also wrote to associates of the 1984-85 team, inviting them to appear forward with info.

The investigation comes at a time when numerous gentlemen alleging sexual abuse by a deceased University of Michigan medical doctor have retained legislation corporations that are symbolizing accusers who sued Michigan Condition College and Ohio State in equivalent situations.

Kellin mentioned he was approached at the very least twice by Adrahtas and refused the coach’s supply the two moments. But he believed that some younger gamers were becoming assaulted by Adrahtas with no their understanding. So when a single participant was offered with the exact supply, Kellin and other players organized a “sting operation” of their personal and staked out the doorways of Adrahtas’ condominium elaborate to look at for a lady coming or likely. No 1 did.

Kellin then approached Athletic Director Paul Giel. Shortly after that, the coach was absent.

Kellin claimed he was hunting with mates in 2012 when the subject came up, and 1 of his buddies proposed that Kellin discover out no matter if Adrahtas was still coaching. Kellin was dismayed to find that he was.

“I form of figured he was banned from coaching,” Kellin mentioned. “He’s been doing this everywhere you go he’s been, and he’s most likely continue to accomplishing it.”