Previous Sacred Reich Guitarist Jason Rainey Dies Of Apparent Heart Assault

Previous SACRED REICH guitarist Jason Rainey died Monday night time (March 16) of an apparent coronary heart assault. His dying was verified by his wife Renee Novak, who wrote on Facebook: “My husband Jason Rainey passed absent a hour back. Most very likely a heat [sic] assault. They worked on him for a half hour but they could not conserve him.”

SACRED REICH parted methods with Rainey in February 2019 and replaced him with Joey Radziwill. Frontman Phil Rind later on informed Sonic Perspectives about the guitarist’s exit from the group: “However, Jason just physically… You will find some stuff likely on with him. He just wasn’t likely to be in a position to do it. We attempted anything we could. We all experimented with. It just turned evident he wasn’t going to be capable to be up to it and come by for us. It can be genuinely unfortunate. It can be a true heartbreaking detail. Jason began the band. He and I did so a great deal alongside one another, and I’m most likely nearer to him than any person else on the full world. When it became obvious, I cried for two times straight. It was heartbreaking. We experienced to do what we desired to do. The band requirements to hold likely. We were genuinely blessed to have Joey. It was quite last minute, proper up till the finish, correct when we went into the studio we were being pulling for Jason: ‘Come on!’ It was the first day in the studio it turned evident it was not going to operate.”

As of last October, Rainey nevertheless apparently harbored ill will towards his previous bandmates, producing on Facebook: “I maintain receiving freind requests from people who must imagine im however in SACRED REICH, i am not, i detest them and am striving to get alongside with my life soon after staying robbed by them, so im sorry but im not intrigued in speaking about them answering issues about them or even wondering about them sorry but i just dont treatment about all those a holes any much more theyve taken adequate from me and i dont want to waste any much more time on them sorry sad but true”

SACRED REICH‘s comeback album, “Awakening”, arrived last August by means of Metal Blade Data. The band’s 1st LP in 23 decades marked SACRED REICH‘s very first launch since the return of drummer Dave McClain.



