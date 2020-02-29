[Previous SCANA executives experience lawsuit in excess of V-C Summer season Nuclear plant]

Columbia, SC (AP) —Two of SCANA’s previous top rated executives, and SCE&G now identified as Dominion Electrical power have been billed by the Securities and Trade Fee of defrauding traders.

The Securities and Trade Commission accuses SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric powered & Gas (SCE&G), together with the utility’s previous CEO, Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne of defrauding investors, by making wrong statements about the VC Summer season Nuclear Electrical power plant enlargement that was in the long run abandoned.

The complaint alleges SCANA and SCE&G misled buyers about a job to construct two nuclear units that would qualify the corporation for a lot more than one-billion bucks in tax credits and claimed the challenge was on monitor in get to qualify for the tax credits.

Officers say the failed challenge cost ratepayers and buyers billions of bucks.