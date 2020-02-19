[previous-socal-boy-scout-aspects-alleged-abuse-from-assistant-scoutmaster,-claims-personal-bankruptcy-opens-old-wounds]

In the wake of the Boy Scouts of The usa filing for individual bankruptcy defense in what specialists are calling a strategic transfer to make it possible for the business to carry on, previous Boy Scouts in Southern California are speaking out.

For some of the alleged victims, the bankruptcy is reopening aged wounds.

Manuel Lemos, a Boy Scout from Watts in the 1970s, claimed he’s endured the suffering of abuse for decades.

Far more: Boy Scouts of The usa information for individual bankruptcy owing to sexual intercourse-abuse lawsuits

“I cannot feel it,” explained Lemos. “That portion is stabbing you in the coronary heart.”

Lemos filed his lawsuit three months back, alleging sexual assault at the fingers of his assistant scoutmaster at the time.

“What took place to me was unbelievable. It took place on the weeklong excursions, and people have been the kinds that genuinely afraid me, simply because he was in my tent every single night,” Lemos explained.

But for the countless numbers of Boy Scout troops throughout the nation, the large issue is what the personal bankruptcy means for the organization heading forward.

“We think we have some excellent men and women,” stated guardian Alan Kwasman, whose son is in Troop 90 in Riverside. “We have not experienced a lousy knowledge.”

Kwasman’s son joined the Boy Scouts when he was 6 many years previous. Nine several years later on, he is about to embark on his Eagle Scout provider task.

“It really is a person of the very best matters we ever did. We went tenting, and I did a great deal of projects with him,” Kwasman claimed. “My relationship with my youngster is much superior for the reason that of my knowledge with scouting.”

A earlier scoutmaster in Rancho Cucamonga mentioned he doesn’t feel the bankruptcy will disrupt the Boy Scouts at the area level.

“We will still camp just about every thirty day period, hike the Sierras every single summer and take the kids skiing when we get the snow,” stated Mike Flanagan, who is not only a past scoutmaster, but an Eagle Scout himself.

“I’m included with the Boy Scouts due to the fact I think in the motion. None of that will transform,” he stated.

Even now, Flanagan is aware of all the victims of sexual assault that have arrive ahead.

“They are worthy of all the help which is out there for them. I’m hoping that this personal bankruptcy and reorganization will permit the Boy Scouts of America to sufficiently aid all the victims. It’s the proper thing to do, and as scouts we instruct youth to do the proper issue.

“I also hope it will leave us with a viable organization when this is all at the rear of us. We do so a great deal good in the local community. Lots of of us volunteers are dedicated lifers and cannot consider any other organization that does what we do.”