Previous Take Customers Udo Dirkschneider, Peter Baltes And Stefan Kaufmann Reunite For U.D.O.’S ‘We Are One’ Album

U.D.O., the German metal band led by previous Settle for frontman Udo Dirkschneider, has collaborated with Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr, the armed service band of the German federal armed forces, on an album known as “We Are A person”, to be produced on July 17 by way of AFM Records/Soulfood Music.

The LP contains 15 new songs that were produced and arranged by U.D.O. alongside one another with Lieutenant Colonel Christoph Scheibling. Two other former Acknowledge customers, Stefan Kaufmann and Peter Baltes, ended up aspect of the songwriting much too, as very well as the German Armed Forces composers Guido Rennert and Alexander Reuber. The title “We Are Just one” has been the driving force for everyone included.

What ever anyone may well believe about the “rock band satisfies orchestra” collaborations that by now exist in the new music entire world, this is considerably from what “We Are 1” seriously is. This is a person of the most elaborate concept albums the market place has at any time found. The really hard-rocking sound of U.D.O. has not only been intensified by a 60-piece orchestra, but incorporates some one of a kind arrangements that underline how attribute nevertheless multipurpose U.D.O. is.

This job surprises the listener in every single facet, and is a venture with a obvious assertion: “We Are Just one” is a significant reflection of a world in which we all leave our mark, and in which we all have to clearly show accountability.

The tracks on “We Are 1” are about the different problems we are currently struggling with, weather improve (“Long term Is The Cause Why”), the around the globe refugee movements (“Stay Or Die”, “Fridays For Upcoming”, “Youngsters Of The Globe”) or the air pollution of the surroundings (“Mother Earth”). With the observe “Pandemonium”, the two events, U.D.O. as very well as the German Armed Forces, also consider a crystal clear position from society’s suitable wing. The song “Rebel City” is a hymn for a 30-calendar year-reunited Germany.

“We all live on this earth. No issue who we are or what we do, we all just have this a single planet,” Udo Dirkschneider clarifies about the information behind the tracks. “There is no world B. When I see the pictures of all the plastic in our oceans and when I hear about the subsequent climate disaster in the news, I genuinely commence wanting to know how respectless and irresponsible we from time to time are. It truly is not just about us, it is also about all the other individuals and past but not least about our little ones!”

This is a venture that has produced all contributors imagine deeply about the worries not only for the earth, but for their personal futures. For Udo Dirkschneider, “We Are Just one” is a desire that he has had for a long time. Since the present with Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr in Wacken (2015) as very well as the “Navy Steel Night” in Tuttlingen (2014), he fervently wanted to continue on and grow the collaboration.

Scheibling also agrees. “All composers have performed a amazing occupation,” he suggests. “The tracks are exceptional and truly display the very most effective of orchestra and band. The album provides a selection that reaches from pace metallic to classical steel, from ballad to funk design and style. As an orchestra, we introduced in all the things we could, a solo singer, a pipe, a drumline and some oriental percussions incorporated.”

Scheibling formerly shared the phase with U.D.O. in 2015 in Wacken. “The motto back again then was metal, mud and army new music,” he claims, “An occasion that definitely awoke the want to operate alongside one another much more intensely. Now our crossover job genuinely finds its highlight with ‘We Are One’.”

U.D.O. and the German Armed Forces are also chatting the exact same language when it arrives to the information of “We Are A single”. For the German Armed Forces worldwide, engagements as perfectly as the security of the setting are two important focus points. Former navy areas are getting to be integral nature reserves. Troopers are recruited to struggle forest fires and ecological disasters. The German Armed Forces are also supporting the defense of Germany’s coastal regions by monitoring the air place to secure it from people today polluting the ocean.

“Various tunes are pointing out the complications we have with pollution of our environment. We really have some large words about our worldwide accountability,” Scheibling states. “Under no circumstances just before essential phrases versus globally exaggeration of consumption or all this cyber madness have been this loud. Under no circumstances right before the voice versus protectionism, nationalism and from the correct wing have been that rigorous. Let us sign up for forces for a greater planet! We are a person!”

Monitor listing:

01. Pandemonium



02. We Are A person



03. Adore And Sin



04. Long run Is The Cause Why



05. Little ones Of The Earth



06. Blindfold (The Final Defender)



07. Blackout



08. Mother Earth



09. Rebel Town



10. Normal Forces



11. Neon Diamond



12. Over and above Gravity



13. Here We Go All over again



14. We Strike Back



15. Beyond Very good And Evil