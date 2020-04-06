Previous Tottenham man thinks it really is ‘utterly wrong’ to blame players amid furlough controversy

Previous Tottenham star Ramon Vega insists any footballer would willingly get a fork out slice amid the coronavirus crisis and it would be ‘utterly wrong’ to blame the players amid the furlough controversy.

Vega’s former club, as well as Liverpool and Newcastle have acquired criticism for placing some of their staff on the government’s scheme.

Spurs and Newcastle have lowered the salaries of non-playing workers by 20 for each cent.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s non-taking part in personnel will get their wages in total but the club is only footing 20 per cent of the bill, inspite of saying a pre-tax earnings of £42million and greater turnover to £533m in Feburary.

Tony Cascarino admits he’s upset about Liverpool’s selection to furlough workers

The steps by some Premier League clubs to use the govt plan prompted Well being Secretary Matt Hancock calling on gamers to ‘play their part’ all through the world wide wellness crisis.

Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend introduced a passionate defence of players, telling talkSPORT they are remaining ‘painted like villains.’

Townsend mentioned on Friday: “The Well being Secretary, deflecting blame onto footballers, I don’t think that is proper. His occupation is the duty of NHS personnel.

“He is coming out and deflecting onto the simple targets, the footballers, and that does not sit right with me.

“We do have a obligation but we are giving back again to the local community and rightly so. We are in a really privileged situation. The neighborhood successfully shell out our wages. At a time like this we will need to give back.”

And Vega, who played for Spurs amongst 1997-2001, echoed Townsend’s phrases in his defence of Premier League footballers, and also claimed the powers that be at the golf equipment need to take duty.

Vega reported on The Heat Up on Sunday: “Most gamers appear from an extremely humble history.

“Players have normally assisted the unfortunate kinds or the locals, all the time and it’s not even a question.

“Not one solitary player up and down the nation will say ‘no’ if they have to contribute to do items.

“This is a dilemma of the leaders of this activity, not the players. To blame the players is totally mistaken.

“The leaders of this video game have to put one thing alongside one another where they’re controlling and distributing the funds and they have to have a moral contribution to society.”