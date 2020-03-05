[Previous U.N. Secretary-Standard Perez de Cuellar dies]



FILE Photo: New Peruvian Primary Minister Javier Perez de Cuellar talks to reporters following his arrival to Lima, Peru, November 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) – Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, a Peruvian diplomat who played a critical part in ending the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, has died, the United Nations said in a statement on Wednesday.

Perez de Cuellar, whose lifetime spanned a century, served as head of the international body from 1982 to 1991. For the duration of his time in business, he played a important function in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as effectively as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador, the United Nations claimed.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations Enhancing by Clarence Fernandez)