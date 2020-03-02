previous-university-student-arrested-following-social-media-write-up-threatened-‘massacre’-at-montebello-substantial-college,-police-say

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) — A previous Montebello Large School scholar suspected of publishing a social media threat toward the university was arrested, police introduced Sunday.

The put up was uploaded to Instagram and warned that the suspect was “going to acquire a gun and start out a massacre” at Montebello Substantial School on Monday, according to a news launch from the Montebello Law enforcement Division.

The publish came to the department’s interest on Friday at about 11: 56 p.m. when officers responded to a get in touch with with regards to the menace. When law enforcement were ready to affirm the risk after looking at the put up, they recognized 18-calendar year-outdated Devin Harper of Montebello as the suspect.

The suspect denied submitting the danger and instructed officers he was not able to obtain his Instagram account when he was contacted, according to law enforcement. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of building criminal threats.

Montebello law enforcement say Harper is a former university student and was expelled from the school two yrs back for building comparable type of threats.

Police have been in call with the Montebello Unified Faculty Law enforcement, who is aware of the incident.

“It is our department’s intention to keep our community knowledgeable with factual information,” Montebello Unified University Police mentioned in a assertion. ” We’d like to thank our neighborhood for earning us conscious of this risk allowing regulation enforcement to just take prompt action.”