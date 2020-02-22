[priah-ferguson-promoted-to-series-regular-for-‘stranger-things’-time-4]

Priah Ferguson has worked her way up to a sequence regular position on Stranger Points!

The 13-year-outdated actress 1st appeared all through the show’s next season as a visitor star, in advance of shifting up to a recurring function in time 3.

Now, Priah is a complete time, collection frequent, as her character Erica Sinclair, the more youthful sister of Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas, in accordance to Range.

“thank you @wide variety and @strangerthingstv. an additional chapter to my story,” Priah shared on Instagram.

Priah also shared a letter from a lover who appreciated viewing her on screen, as she felt represented by Erica. Look at out the touching notice underneath!

In scenario you skipped it, be confident to look at out the very very first teaser for the future fourth time of Stranger Things.

I acquired a stunning letter in Brazil from @byersscastle (IG). this is the heart of my why. you should read through. these concerns are continue to Quite existing today. racism and bullying is genuine. I simply just want serious persons to sense witnessed. To all the Ericas, I adore you. ~ Pri💕 pic.twitter.com/F1ZlIqx0N2 — Priah Ferguson (@priahferguson) February 22, 2020