Pricey Abby: Given that brain damage, friend dresses oddly and suggests suggestive things

Pricey ABBY: “Stella” and I have been near mates for 25 many years. Two years in the past, she was in a motor vehicle accident and suffered a traumatic mind harm. She has because recovered and returned to perform.

Stella’s identity has modified a ton considering the fact that the incident. Her language and apparel are inappropriate. At 65 a long time previous, she’s wearing miniskirts, spike heels, more than-the-knee lace-up boots, halter tops, and so forth. She says suggestive matters to my boyfriend in entrance of me. He no more time wishes to be all around her. Most of Stella’s mates have distanced them selves, and her partner has moved out of their house.

I try to remember how close we the moment were being, and I do not want to close the friendship, but I really do not assume I can tolerate currently being close to her. How can I assist her and retain my sanity? — Much too Considerably Alter IN TEXAS

Pricey As well A lot: Be light with Stella mainly because her change might be outside of her manage. Aid her by attempting to communicate frankly with her. Make clear how a great deal her personality and graphic have transformed given that the accident, and that some of her actions have manufactured individuals so uneasy they have distanced on their own. Inform her that her opinions to your boyfriend built him not comfortable, and you need them to quit.

I just cannot forecast how she will respond, but you may get by means of to her. If not, she may perhaps close her friendship with you, and you can retain your sanity.

Pricey ABBY: My sizeable other, “Bob,” and I have been alongside one another for 30 years (in no way married). The earlier 10 years of our marriage have not been so good in the bedroom.

Bob has ED and refuses to see a expert about it. He is very well knowledgeable of how unfair it is to me since my sexual intercourse drive is continue to in complete swing. Would it be wrong to tell him that considering that he doesn’t want to seek enable for his challenge, I am likely to obtain a “friend with benefits”?

I have achieved the place the place I want to depart him. If he would get help for his issue, our marriage would enhance, and I would be inclined to continue to be. — DEPRIVED IN OHIO

Pricey DEPRIVED: Bob may possibly be so humiliated about his ED difficulty that he’s scared to have a frank speak with a health care provider about it. It’s a shame mainly because in many conditions there is aid for it.

Simply because you have arrived at the conclusion of your tether, focus on your inner thoughts with him as overtly as you have with me. If you do, it may perhaps jolt him into carrying out some thing for himself that he ought to have accomplished a ten years ago.

Expensive ABBY: My mom-in-regulation passed absent a calendar year ago. Due to the fact then, my husband and his sister have been permitting my father-in-legislation keep with each of us on diverse evenings. He’s with us every single Friday and Tuesday and with my husband’s sister Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

My father-in-regulation is balanced and capable of performing all the things for himself. I am having SO tired of this arrangement! It is cramping my everyday living in a massive way. What do I do? — RUINING MY Existence IN THE SOUTH

Expensive RUINING: Begin earning plans for you on Friday and Tuesday nights so you will experience significantly less encroached-on. And introduce your father-in-legislation to some girls his age — supplying he is inclined. (Men in his demographic are a hot commodity, and I’m betting that he will be eager.)

Expensive Abby is penned by Abigail Van Buren, also acknowledged as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Get in touch with Expensive Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

