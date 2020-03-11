Pride parties will face ‘impossible’ failures due to coronavirus

Millions of individual LGBTQ members gathered today at the Birmingham Pride parish in May 2019 (Jim Wood / Barcroft Media via Getty Pictures)

Pride festivals in Europe are hoping to make a difference as a result of the cause of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Pride season, due to start in June, could be affected if measures can be taken to prevent it from rallies – which were declared a global epidemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

Pride event organizers across the continent joined an online conference on Monday to discuss plans to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

Coronavirus contamination at proud festivals is now ‘impossible’.

Kristine Garina, President of the European Pride Organers Association, said it was “inescapable” that the situation would be “dismissed, reduced or suspended”.

He added: “Coronavirus is causing governments every business, and the Prides are no exception.

“The biggest problem with Prides is that many are self-funded organizations, where people have to adapt to a specific task or task or to become a full time caregiver.

She added: “It is not surprising that over the last few decades politicians, leaders, prime ministers, governors and other leaders have done their best to stop and stop Pride, but it is women who have done well.

“The positive reinforcement of Pride manufacturers has been met with some adverse effects on our health, and this means that some things may be lost, lost or suspended.”

Floating water appears on the Pride in London parade. (Photo by Pietro Recchia / SOPA Pictures / LightRocket via Getty Pictures)

Event planners are prepared for emergency shutdowns.

The biggest pride party in the UK this year is the Birmingham Pride on May 23, while Pride in London is set to take place on June 27 – with other events due to take place in July, August and September.

PinkNews has requested comments from Pride organizers in London, Birmingham Pride, Manchester Pride and Northern Pride as the Continues have been set up.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Pride, to take place in August, told PinkNews: “While the current COVID-19 situation is concerning, in the month of Ogas we will be doing nothing more than preparing for emergencies and continuing to work with organizations we partner with them to achieve safer and more efficient products.

“If the government consultation with the WHO has changed, we will develop appropriate plans in line with the recommendations.

“We are constantly reviewing our options and may want to make a final decision by the end of July if we can improve the registration process, but with the promotion here we hope Brighton Pride will move forward.”

“Pride of Brighton and Hove is an important part of strengthening our city in this area and in the meantime our planning will be extraordinary.”

The Dublin Pride, which is scheduled to take place at the end of June, is one of the most likely to be replaced by restrictions.

Managing director Jed Dowling said: “Dublin Pride is working with the Department of Health, HSE, Dublin City Council and our Pride partners around the world to prepare for our Pride home phase scheduled for June 27.

“The board and manager of Dublin Pride are interested in the current state of coronavirus (COVID-19) and our role in doing good to all people.

“We will comply with all instructions issued by the government and we are preparing for an emergency that the day is due.”