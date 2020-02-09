Pride shines in competition competition in Boston

The Pride was central to the NWHL All-Star weekend in Boston.

The 76 mph bomb from Kaleigh Fratkin to win the most difficult shot match, the stunning backwards shot from Christina Putigna in the shootout match and Jillian Dempsey won the accuracy match in 9.69 seconds with four straight hits and emphasized Pride’s competition in his fifth annual All-Star event.

“It feels great,” said Dempsey. “I love this city to play in Boston and this organization is something I love so much. To go there and win the accuracy of shooting, that was great fun. Something I didn’t practice for that event, but of course I regularly practice choosing those turns, and it’s exciting to do with my teammates here, Lexie (Laing) and McKenna (brand). “

Lovisa Selander, named MVP by the Boston Herald, started in the network for Team Dempsey, which also started Dempsey and its usual line size McKenna Brand with Pride defender Lexi Bender.

Selander made 17 saves in the first half on Sunday, leaving only one goal for Metropolitan – and the Boston College product – Kate Leary to get Team Dempsey 3-1 for half.

“It was fun with the speed and the 4-on-4 is quite interesting,” Selander said. “It offers many opportunities for the attackers. We wanted a rematch of the (skills) competition (Saturday night), so we were ready to go. “

Dempsey, like her Pride teammate Lexie Laing, scored to lead her team to a 5-2 win over her home ice for a sold-out Warrior Ice Arena.

It was the perfect weekend for Dempsey in general with her team win and winning an event.

“A few years ago I finished second in Minnesota (in terms of accuracy),” said Dempsey. “So that stayed with me, I lost to (Corrine) Buie. It was on five pucks. So I wanted to beat that, not completely beat it, but the moment I think I got better. “

Dempsey shot five pucks but still hit four in a row with her last four shots to break the competition’s record.

Putigna did not win the shootout competition – that is a team event – but her move was blinded more than anyone else, and it was not something she intended.

“I thought I was done after Kaleigh Fratkin’s shot,” Putigna said, who previously made a trickshot with Fratkin to Selander while wearing masks from their coaching staff. “We have done something nice. But then I went and thought, I might as well go back … It’s pretty hard to score on (Selander). You get such a chance that you put it in the net. “

Fratkin’s most difficult shot at 76 miles per hour was the fifth time of all time in the five-year history of the competition, and although her team failed on Sunday against Dempsey’s, she took home that individual victory.

“I wasn’t sure if I would crack 80 or not,” she said. “(Winning) was a good feeling. I think the second time I tried to hit the puck harder and it failed. “

It was a weekend to be proud of if you were a member of the Pride. A 20-1 team is used to winning, and this was no different.