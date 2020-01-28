Primary schools present their plans to address teacher shortages

Primary schools in Amsterdam have presented their plans to address teacher shortages to Education Minister Arie Slob, and a cut to a four-day week is one of the suggestions.

The lack of qualified staff is no longer sustainable and a “generation of children grows up without the education they deserve,” the plan says. The city urgently needs to hire 360 ​​teachers.

Schools say that more “guest teachers”, class assistants and other non-qualified staff will land in front of the class – and could take over on the fifth day. Larger classes and scrapping some lessons are also an option.

In addition, schools should give more priority to training and retention for people who want to change careers and switch to class. Part of this should take the form of an additional allowance to cover living expenses in the capital, where housing is both expensive and scarce.

Headmasters are also considering sending staff to other schools where the shortage is even greater. In Amsterdam, for example, the lack of teachers in some schools is exacerbating equal opportunities between students from different backgrounds, the report said.

In response, Slob said he would provide an additional € 9 million to help more prospective teachers change careers. However, the government will abide by the current rules on how many hours of education children should have, he said.

The Hague and Rotterdam are also working on plans to combat teacher shortages, the Parool reported on Monday. The Hague needs 373 full-time teachers and Rotterdam 202.

