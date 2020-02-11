Prime Minister advocates unity as Rebel Nationals rattle sabers

Scott Morrison has urged the coalition to settle among the nation-dominated headlines after another week of internal controversy.

The Prime Minister spoke before a joint party room meeting today about the need for the government to work as a team.

“People advocated us as a government. We are the government. I am not, we are. No one is, we are the government together,” said Morrison.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison campaigned for unity in the coalition. (Alex Ellinghausen)

He noted that the coalition had been through a difficult period in the past few months.

The political pressure on the Prime Minister and the government has increased due to the coping with the bush fire crisis.

Barnaby Joyce had failed last week to overthrow Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

A group of rebels on Monday humiliated the government in parliament by voting with Labor to appoint Llew O’Brien as deputy spokesman.

A day later, Morrison asked the party room to focus on the people who voted for the coalition in last year’s elections.

He noted that the coalition was made up of Liberals, Nationals, Country Liberals in the NT and the Queensland LNP.

“The contract with the Australian people is that we go through these doors to be the government – their government,” Morrison told senators and MPs.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce heads a group of dissatisfied nationals. (Today)

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg channeled former Liberal Prime Minister John Howard, who describes the party as a broad church.

“Sometimes we have to call in the builders to build one or two additional pews. What connects us is greater than what separates us,” said Frydenberg.

The Treasurer urged MPs and senators to leave past week’s internal problems behind and focus on strategies and plans when attention shifts to the budget.

Deputy Prime Minister McCormack also wanted to channel his political heroes after spending the weekend on Tumbatrek in the Snowy Mountains.

The walk was made famous by the late former international Tim Fischer.

He spoke to Tim’s wife Judy, who reflected on how Mr. Fischer and his team “got stuck” in difficult times.

“In some cases, these difficulties were now seen as major achievements of the time,” McCormack told colleagues.

Union leader Anthony Albanese used the division to refurbish his troops at a caucus meeting.

“Our team is united, coherent and determined. You are a mess. If you cannot govern yourself, you cannot govern the country,” he said.