Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdraws immunity application

January 28 (UPI) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he has withdrawn his immunity application from law enforcement for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

“I will not allow my political opponents to use this matter to disrupt the historic move that I am leading,” he said in a statement posted on his personal Facebook page.

Netanyahu sent the immunity application earlier this month to the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, which was due to meet on Tuesday to vote on a committee to debate whether to approve the application.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister was accused in November of having received gifts as prime minister, paying for cheap coverage, and taking regulatory action to send positive news to news agencies.

Netanyahu has dismissed all charges against him, stating that he had requested immunity from the prosecutor’s office by the end of Knesset’s term in order to protect the government from harm.

The announcement comes when Netanyahu is in Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump before the White House presents its new Middle East peace plan.

“In this fateful hour for the Israeli people, when I have a historic mission in the United States to shape Israel’s permanent borders and ensure our security for future generations, another Knesset show in the immunity circus is expected to open,” said Netanyahu’s statement. He said that instead of recognizing the importance of what he was doing, his opponents continued to pursue “cheap politics.”

“Since I was not given a proper trial, because all the rules of Knesset work were trampled and the results of the trial were predetermined without proper discussion, I decided not to continue this dirty game,” he said when announcing his decision, to cancel his request.

He said he would “nullify all of the disproportionate allegations” that the charges accuse him of.

Benny Gantz – Netanyahu’s main political rival, who will face him in less than a year after neither politician was able to form a unified government – replied to the retreat that Netanyahu must go to court and Israel must move forward.

“Israeli citizens have a clear choice: a prime minister who will work for them or an independent prime minister,” Gantz said on Twitter. “Nobody can run a state and have three serious criminal bribery, fraud and breach of trust cases at the same time.”