Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to resuscitation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the intensive care unit after being screened for a coronavirus.

In a video message to the nation last month, the prime minister said he had “mild symptoms” and would continue to lead the country’s response to the crisis, while in isolation.

It is now reported that Johnson was admitted to intensive care at St. Thomas Hospital after his symptoms worsened during Monday (April 6).

A spokesman for Room 10 said: “As of Sunday night, the Prime Minister had been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ London Hospital after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms.

“On that day, the Prime Minister’s condition worsened and he was transferred to a hospital for hospital care, on the advice of his doctor.

Boris Johnson. Credit: Richard Field – WPA Pool / Getty Images

“The Prime Minister asked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to depute him where necessary.

“The Prime Minister receives excellent care and thanks to all NHS staff for their diligent work and dedication.”

Johnson is perceived in the mind and is moved as a precaution in case he needs ventilation.

The news comes as the UK enters its third week of closure due to a coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris announced tough measures in a statement to the nation on March 23.

In a televised inside Downing Street 10 statement, the Prime Minister stated that UK citizens should stay home except to buy food and medicine, only one form of physical activity per day, as well as travel to and from important workplaces.

Following his call to close pubs, restaurants and bars.