Prime Minister Iraq condemns rocket attack on American embassy in Baghdad

Five Katyusha rockets crashed on a riverbank near the US embassy in the heavily fortified green zone of Baghdad without causing injury or serious damage, a statement from the US Joint Operations Command said.

A rocket landed within embassy walls, an Iraqi security official said. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with Iraqi government regulations.

It is the third such attack this month and the perpetrators were not immediately known.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the missile attack on the American embassy. In a statement, he claimed Iraq’s commitment to “protect all diplomatic missions.”

Separately on Sunday, a demonstrator was killed by security forces after hundreds of anti-government protesters had flooded the streets of the capital and southern provinces of Iraq.

Security forces fired tear gas and lived around to disperse the crowds of Khilani Square of the capital, medical and security officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations. A demonstrator was killed and six wounded after security forces fired live rounds on nearby Wathba Square later in the evening.

An anti-government protester is throwing back a tear gas canister shot by riot police during fighting in Baghdad on Sunday. (Hadi Mizban / The Associated Press)

At least 28 demonstrators were declared wounded by Iraqi security forces in the first hours of the Sunday street rallies.

The massive protests began in October about widespread government corruption and a lack of public services and jobs. They quickly grew into calls for radical changes in the political system of Iraq that were imposed after the American invasion of 2003. Iraqi security forces responded strongly. At least 500 protesters have been killed since the unrest began.

Iraq is also under the spell of tensions between the US and Iran that threatened a regional war after a US drone attack this month killed the highest Iranian general Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad.