Prime Minister is waiting for the outcome of the McKenzie investigation when Senator becomes pensive

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would await the outcome of an investigation into a sports scandal involving Nationals vice president Bridget McKenzie before taking action.

Mr. Morrison referred a $ 100 million scholarship program to top official Philip Gaetjens to find out if the former sports minister violated ministerial standards.

A damned report from the auditor found that most of the money was spent in marginal positions prior to last year’s federal election.

“I will not affect the outcome of this report. I think that would be unfair to this process and the secretary.” I will let him do his job and then I will look at this advice and take whatever action is necessary, ”Morrison told reporters today.

“I took the auditor’s report very seriously. We go over the recommendations in this report … it was important that they were forwarded. I will wait for this advice. “

Despite the immense pressure to give up her cabinet role, Senator McKenzie intervenes.

“The minister is not resigning. She is actively involved in the process and is confident that there has been no violation of ministerial standards,” a spokeswoman told AAP.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is trying to tighten the screws on Senator McKenzie and link the scandal to Mr. Morrison’s office.

“This abuse is ranked. It stinks of more than a bucket of shrimp heads that you skipped on a hot day like today. The stench goes to the government,” he said.

“Bridget McKenzie has to step down and it has to be completely transparent which applications were successful, which applications were not, where they were classified, what was the process behind this scandal.”

The auditor general found that Senator McKenzie ignored Sport Australia’s recommendations on which organizations should receive grants. The agency did not recommend 73 percent of the projects.

Senator McKenzie came under increasing pressure yesterday after it was announced that she had donated 36,000 to a Victorian rifle club to which she belongs.