Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rules out the withdrawal of Winston Peters over the first New Zealand probe by the SFO

Winston Peters remains in office as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, despite the donation vehicle of his party, the New Zealand First Foundation, following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejected suggestions that he needed to step down as minister although he did so in 2008 in similar circumstances when his party was investigated by the SFO.

New Zealand First Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters with his colleague Shane Jones in Parliament last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

