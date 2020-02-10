Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rules out the withdrawal of Winston Peters over the first New Zealand probe by the SFO

Winston Peters remains in office as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, despite the donation vehicle of his party, the New Zealand First Foundation, following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejected suggestions that he needed to step down as minister although he did so in 2008 in similar circumstances when his party was investigated by the SFO.

But during her press conference after the Cabinet, she failed to say if she was asked if she trusted Peters.

“I have a great working relationship with him,” she said. “We have proven that we can provide a stable and solid government and, ultimately, the issues that have been raised today are not within the purview of all of us. It is in fact an appropriate investigation into these things and that’s what’s happening. “

With that, she left the 30-minute press conference.

Earlier when asked about Peters’ withdrawal, Ardern said: “This is just a matter that has been referred to the SFO. I will let them do their job. I will not judge if an offense has been committed or if it was committed. ” a, who may be responsible until they have finished their work. “

She later stated that the issue of her withdrawal had not been discussed.

She would not express any opinion on the advisability for the SFO to finish its investigation before the elections of September 19.

When reminded that Peters had stood aside in 2008 when the Serious Fraud Office investigated donations to New Zealand First made through the Spencer Trust, Ardern said it would make its own judgments .

Asked about the difference between Helen Clark’s situation as Prime Minister and what she faced, Ardern said, “My job is to face the circumstances that lie ahead, not to think about what someone else did 10 years ago and that is the judgment I have rendered. “

She spoke to Peters today after cabinet about the matter and welcomed the fact that he was going to be the subject of an appropriate investigation.

“Likewise, he himself asked for assurances from the first New Zealand foundation regarding correct conduct.”

Ardern said that election finance laws should be revised regardless of the outcome of the SFO investigation.

“In my opinion, no one in New Zealand is served by the questions raised about our electoral financing regime.”

It was time to conclude the two cases before the Serious Fraud Office, a process involving donations to National and New Zealand First.

New Zealand First Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters with his colleague Shane Jones in Parliament last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“I think it is the right thing to do. We need all New Zealanders to have confidence in the system and our regime. It may well be a demonstration that our laws work, but let’s ask the question and let us make sure that we are confident that our system is working. “

The Election Commission examined donations to the New Zealand First Foundation and referred the case to the police for further investigation. The police immediately returned her to the Serious Fraud Office.

“Based on the information available, we are of the opinion that the New Zealand First Foundation has received donations which should have been treated as party donations to the New Zealand First Party,” the electoral commission said in a statement.

“In the opinion of the Commission, the donations were not correctly transmitted to the party and were not disclosed as required by the electoral law of 1993.”

Peters claims that his party’s foundation was modeled after the National Foundation created by the National Party.

But unlike New Zealand first, National declares all donations made to its foundation as political donations.

Peters said in a statement that he advised his party last week to review its donation scheme and refer the matter to the police themselves, which they agreed to do.

“This does not imply any irregularities, but aims to ensure that the party, like all the other parties, has solid arrangements.

“I have been informed that in all of its transactions, the Foundation has sought outside legal advice and does not believe it has violated electoral law.”

