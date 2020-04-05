Prime Minister Modi calls Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19 – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contacted two former presidents and two former Indian prime ministers to discuss the country’s response to an unprecedented crisis over the coronavirus outbreak, officials said, aware of the developments.

Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, two former presidents, received the prime minister’s invitation, while Manmohan Singh of Congress and Deve Gowda of JD (S), two former prime ministers whom he was called by phone, said officials who did not want to be named.

The details of the consultation were not immediately known, but were said to be in line with government efforts to reach a broad-based consensus on efforts to combat Covid-19 through a combined containment strategy. Prime Minister Modi should also consult with leaders of major political parties represented in Parliament at all-party meetings to be held at a video conference on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also called on Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Mulayam Singh, Patriarch of the Party, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamat Banerjee, Odyssey Chief Minister and BJD Suprem Suvemo Naveen Patnaik, Telang Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, DMK chief MK Stalin and patriarch Shiromani Akali Dal, parkash Parkash Singh Badal, ANI reported.

The all-party meeting comes at a time when India has reached 11 days, just over half of the 21-day national prison announced by the prime minister to disrupt the chain of infections and in the midst of the prime minister’s appeal to states to make proposals for a phase-out blockade that eases large economic losses, and again protects against infections.

The prime minister has often said that tackling the coronavirus pandemic will require a unique response from the country, and has held several rounds of meetings with the chief ministers of the states, several of which were ruled by opposition parties.

