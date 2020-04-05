Prime Minister Modi joins country, lights up to signal coronavirus fight – India news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the lamp after turning off all the lights at his residence on Sunday night, joining the country in an effort to mark the fight against coronaviruses.

India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes today at 9pm and lit candles, “diyas” or a lamp to mark the country’s fight against the Coronavirus on the prime minister’s appeal.

PM blossomed the Sanskrit sloka, with side-by-side photos of himself, meaning: “The salutation of the lamp’s light which brings good-naturedness, health and prosperity, which destroys the harmful feelings; The hello of the lamp’s light.”

शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा।

शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

Modi shared four photos of him wearing a blue half-sleeved kurta and lungs and lighting a large metal lamp using a smaller one.

Also Read: Govt Reaches More Than Expected Attendance For PM Call As Electricity Demand Reduced 32 GW

Several fellow prime ministers from the union took part in the ride.

“Two dianas – one for me and the other for my 88-year-old mother who couldn’t be at the door. Joining an expression of mass solidarity. India stands united as never before. Jai Hind # 9pm9minutes,” Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted together with a picture showing him holding two diagrams.

Two diana – one for me and the other for my mother of 88 who couldn’t be at the door.

Joining the expression of mass solidarity. India stands united as never before.

Jai Hind # 9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/Ul7YjMpHNk

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2020

Also read: Holding a diya in her hand, PM’s mother answers the call of light

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lit candles in his house too much, as has Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“At home, 9:00 pm: illuminating the diagram for some moments of thoughtfulness and reflection on our community, even as we work day and night as a nation,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

At Home, 9pm: Illuminating the chart for some moments of thoughtfulness and reflection on our community, even if we work day and night as one nation. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/o9gZvNXTfE

– Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 5, 2020

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country continues to increase. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577, including 83 deaths.

. (ToTranslate tags) PM Modi