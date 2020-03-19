Prime Minister Modi praises the message of this Delhi doctor on the fight against coronavirus – it is a virus

PM Modi tweeted a post by Prasar Bharati News Services

Delhi’s message on the fight against coronavirus has received praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet posted before 7pm, PM Modi not only praised the doctor for his message but also appreciated the many medical professionals who were in the frontline during the war on coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted a post by Prasar Bharati News Services, which sees a doctor lifting a plaque with a sharp message. “I stayed at work for you … Stay home,” the message reads. According to the poster, the doctor is working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“At the same time, shout out to everyone who works on our planet safer and healthier. No word will ever make their extraordinary efforts,” he added and also used the hashtag #IndiaFightsCrona in his tweet.

Well said, Doctor!

Also shout out to everyone who works on our planet safer and healthier. No word will ever make their extraordinary efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/4ENZlehiwD

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2020

Since sharing, his tweet has collected over 71,000 likes and more than 16.54 tweets – and counting. Several people have posted comments on the tweet, including British adventurer Bear Grylls.

Really. A global message. And big thanks for all these heroes …

– Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 18, 2020

“He is a true leader who keeps in touch and cheers everyone who is doing great. Thank you for keeping us ahead of the coronavirus curve,” says a Twitter user on PM Modi’s tweet. “Well said, Doctor!” Says another. This is a time to fight the fight together19 – says the third.

India recorded 166 cases of coronaviruses. Prime Minister Modi will address the nation today at 20:00 on measures being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

