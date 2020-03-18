Prime Minister Modi to tackle coronavirus, measures to combat it on March 19 – news from India

Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation on Thursday at 8pm

The address will focus on India’s reaction to COVID 19

The govt roped in private test labs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and efforts to combat it, the PM’s office announced on Wednesday.

The PMO also said that the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review current efforts to curb COVID-19 and consider ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi emphasized active involvement with individuals, local communities and organizations in discovering mechanisms to combat the COVID-19 threat. He also urged officials and technical experts to consider the steps that the next steps should take, “said one of the affiliated tweeters of the PMO.

The prime minister also seized the opportunity to thank all those who “led” in the fight against the deadly disease, which has so far claimed three lives in the country and infected 151 people, a second tweet by PMO reported.

“Shri @narendramodi expressed his gratitude to all those who have led the fight against COVID-19, including various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical personnel, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, utility personnel and others,” a PMO tweet said -And ,

India on Wednesday recorded 14 fresh new coronavirus infections, totaling 151, while West Bengal and Pondicherry reported their first cases, while other countries imposed stricter restrictions even as leaders around the world took more drastic measures to combat the pandemic which has now surpassed 2,000,000 cases and 8,000 deaths globally.

The development came as the Union government decided late Tuesday night to hire private laboratories to examine samples of suspected Covid-19 cases to increase the country’s ability to deal with a possible major epidemic.

The government also announced that it had delayed the ongoing CBSE and university exams on March 31.

