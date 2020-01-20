Prime Minister said received five suggestions for battered Malaysia Airlines Malaysia

The Malaysian government has been looking for a strategic partner for the financially stricken airline, which is still recovering from two tragedies in 2014. – Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, January 20 – Malaysia has received five proposals for its debt-laden national airline, Malaysia Airlines, said Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamed at a group press conference today.

“There are about five suggestions, some of which are of course out of the question,” said Dr. Mahathir, without giving any further details.

“We have to listen to everyone to find out what the best solution is.”

The Malaysian government was looking for a strategic partner for the financially stricken airline, which was recovering from two tragedies in 2014 when flight MH370 disappeared in an unexplained state and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

The national airline, which was privatized by the Khazanah Nasional Bhd state wealth fund in 2014, struggled to make profits. – Reuters