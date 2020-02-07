Prime Minister Varadkar’s job in jeopardy as Sinn Fein rises in national polls

February 7 (UPI) – Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s job was jeopardized when polls showed his Fine Gael party had collapsed and nationalists Sinn Fein were on the rise ahead of Saturday’s national elections.

The 41-year-old Varadkar has been Prime Minister – or Taoiseach – since 2017 when he took over the leadership of the right-wing liberal Fine Gael from Enda Kenny. His minority government has concluded a “trust and supply agreement” with arch-rival Fianna Fail, which gives it the votes it needs to decide on measures by topic.

The biggest problem they have agreed on in the past two years has been Brexit – both parties have refused to attempt to establish a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland when Britain left the EU.

However, Vardakar was forced to hold elections in December when relations with FIanna Fail chief Micheal Martin and several independent lawmakers were required for a majority in the Irish Parliament’s Dail Éireann.

Recent surveys showed that both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail had stalled at the expense of Mary Lou McDonald’s Sinn Fein, who had threatened to break up a duo of power between the two centrist parties since the Republic of Ireland was founded.

An Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll released this week found Sinn Fein to top the top at 25 percent, followed by FIanna Fail at 23 percent and Fine Gael at 20 percent.

Nationwide, Sinn Fein has only 42 candidates for the 160-place Dail, so it is not possible to form your own majority government. However, should poll results continue, McDonald would be able to become king, even though the two establishment parties ruled out the formation of a coalition government with Sinn Féin.

Analysts expected Fianna Fáil to win around 55 seats, with Fine Gael 35 and Sinn Féin taking up to 30 seats.