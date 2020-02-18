[primus-announce-rush-covers-tour:-a-tribute-to-kings]

Primus have discovered that they’ll head out on tour throughout North America this summer months on a Rush covers tour.

Les Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Tim Alexander will engage in a full of 46 dates, with Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles joining them on the run.

Primus will complete Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in entire on the tour branded A Tribute To Kings, with the displays announced soon after the loss of life of Hurry drummer Neil Peart last month.

Bassist and vocalist Claypool tells Rolling Stone that the concept for the tour has been kicking about for a although and they had been arranging on performing the exhibits past yr, but that was shelved owing to their tour with Slayer.

He says: “We’re making an attempt to be very delicate about performing the tour and not having it be, ‘Hey, all about Neil.’ It is about admiration for these amazing musicians and close friends.”

Claypool provides that he spoke to Rush’s Geddy Lee before the tour was introduced, and suggests: “I texted with him – I hold in touch with Geddy – just to make certain we weren’t trodding on something bizarre. So I checked in with him to see what he imagined of it, and he was excited about the notion.”

Requested if Peart’s death had afflicted the tour programs, Claypool replies: “Nicely, it would make the strategies a minimal more… we’re trying to be as delicate as we potentially can, so it does not appear like we’re just jumping on the, “Hey, a superhero has died, let’s go out and do a tribute to him,” form factor.

“So we’re hoping to be delicate to that, and also Neil was a incredibly, extremely, quite non-public person, so I don’t know how much he would want this or his relatives would want us speaking about a large amount of this things anyway.

“So I experienced recognized he experienced been unwell for a though. Stewart Copeland was pretty near to him up until eventually the end, so I would get very little studies by Stewart every now and once more as to what was taking place. So it was not a massive shock, but it’s continue to a extremely jolting point. When your heroes and buddies commence to leave the world, it snaps you to.”

Primus will open up with A Farewell To Kings established just before getting a break and returning to the stage for a set of Primus tracks.

