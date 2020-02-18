[PRIMUS Announces ‘A Tribute To Kings’ Tour Performing RUSH’s ‘A Farewell To Kings’ In Its Entirety]

PRIMUS will fork out homage to prog-rock legends Rush this summertime with “A Tribute To Kings”, a cross-nation tour that will function the Bay Area trio taking part in Hurry‘s basic 1977 album “A Farewell To Kings” in its entirety, in addition to their have audio.

“A very little more than one 12 months in the past, Ler Lalonde and I began kicking the thought all-around of PRIMUS carrying out a series of exhibits showcasing an iconic Hurry album from our youth,” says bandleader Les Claypool. “Staying that ‘A Farewell To Kings’ was the initial Hurry file I ever read, and that it is made up of my all-time preferred Hurry tune, ‘Cygnus X1’, the decision narrowed speedily. Decades ago, I had accomplished one thing identical with COLONEL CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS Flying FROG BRIGADE, when we coated PINK FLOYD‘s ‘Animals’ in its entirety. It was an insane amount of money of get the job done, but ended up currently being one of the most pleasurable are living endeavors I’ve at any time performed. Dubbing the tour ‘Primus: A Tribute To Kings’, it was originally scheduled to be done in the drop of 2019 but, when we had been asked to help SLAYER on their ‘Final Campaign’, the ‘Tribute To Kings’ tour was postponed.

“Geddy, Alex and Neil had been superheroes to Larry, Herb and I in our teens, so when we all grew to become buddies although touring collectively in the early ’90s, we were being rather delighted partly due to the fact of the musical geek-out factor but mostly mainly because the 3 guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be actually terrific, down-to-earth humans, and like us, a tad eccentric.

“The ‘Tribute To Kings’ tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three stunning musicians, songwriters, legends and pals.”

“A Tribute To Kings” kicks off in Might and spans over 40 dates by means of August, which includes Bonnaroo Arts And New music Competition in Tennessee, New York City’s Beacon Theatre, Lps Angeles’s Greek Theatre, and a Bay Area hometown clearly show at Berkeley’s Greek Theater. WOLFMOTHER will open the full tour with added assistance from THE SWORD and BATTLES. Tickets will be readily available to the common public setting up on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. nearby time.

“A Tribute To Kings” tour dates:

May well 26 – Irving, TX: The Pavilion at Toyota New music Factory *^

May perhaps 27 – Houston, TX: Revention Tunes Middle *^

May 29 – Austin, TX: ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^

May perhaps 30 – New Orleans, LA: Saenger Theater *^

Jun. 01 – Asheville, NC: ExploreAsheville.com Arena *^

Jun. 03 – Orlando, FL: Tough Rock Dwell Orlando *^

Jun. 05 – Atlanta, GA: Coca-Cola Roxy *^

Jun. 06 – Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

Jun. 07 – Raleigh, NC: Crimson Hat Amphitheater *^

Jun. 09 – Cincinnati, OH: PNC Pavilion *^

Jun. 10 – Columbus, OH: Categorical Dwell! – Outside *^

Jun. 12 – Manchester, TN: Bonnaroo Arts And Tunes Pageant

Jun. 15 – Richmond, VA: Virginia Credit Union Dwell! *^

Jun. 16 – Baltimore, MD: MECU Pavilion *^

Jun. 17 – New York, NY: Beacon Theatre *^

Jun. 19 – Philadelphia, PA: The Satisfied Philadelphia *^

Jun. 20 – Asbury Park, NJ: The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

Jun. 21 – Essex Junction, VT: Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition *^

Jun. 23 – Boston, MA: Rockland Belief Bank Pavilion *^

Jun. 24 – Wallingford, CT: Toyota Oakdale Theatre *^

Jun. 26 – Sterling Heights, MI: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Liberty Hill *^

Jun. 27 – Cleveland, OH: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *^

Jun. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA: Phase AE – Outdoor *^

Jun. 30 – Toronto, ON: RBC Echo Seashore *^

Jul. 02 – Lafayette, NY: Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards Jul. 03 – Westbrook ME: Primary Financial savings Pavilion at Rock Row Jul. 06 – Indianapolis, IN: The Amphitheater at White River Point out Park *+

Jul. 07 – Milwaukee, WI: BMO Harris Pavilion *+

Jul. 08 – Minneapolis, MN: The Armory *+

Jul. 10 – Chicago, IL: The Chicago Theatre *+

Jul. 11 – St Louis, MO: Saint Louis New music Park *+

Jul. 12 – Kansas City, MO: CrossroadsKC *+

Jul. 14 – Denver, CO: The Mission Ballroom *+

Jul. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT: The Complex *+

Jul. 17 – Berkeley, CA: Greek Theater *+

Jul. 18 – Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre *+

Jul. 19 – Las Vegas, NV: Pearl Concert Theater at Palms On line casino Resort *+

Jul. 21 – Boise, ID: Outlaw Area at Idaho Botanical Yard *+

Jul. 23 – Bonner, MT: KettleHouse Amphitheater *+

Jul. 24 – Redmond, WA: Marymoor Park *+

Jul. 25 – Troutdale, OR: Edgefield *+

Jul. 28 – Spokane, WA: Riverfront Park Amphitheater *+

Jul. 29 – Bend, OR: Les Schwab Amphitheater *+

Jul. 31 – Paso Robles, CA: Vina Robles Amphitheatre *+

Aug. 01 – San Diego, CA: Cal Coastline Credit history Union Open up Air Theatre at SDSU *+

Aug. 02 – Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Federal Theatre *+

with WOLFMOTHER

^ with THE SWORD

+ with BATTLES