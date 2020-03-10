Prince Andrew “closes the door” on Epstein probe cooperation

Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate with U.S. researchers to oversee Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation, according to Manhattan’s first prosecutor.

“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our research on Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer which was transmitted through a press release, Prince Andrew has completely closed the door to voluntary cooperation and our office is looking into your options, “said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Geoffrey Berman in a news conference Monday.

Neither Berman, nor his spokesman, James Margolin, would have made a decision to promote Prince Andrew’s cooperation. The Manhattan Senior Prosecutor earlier noted the Duke of York’s involvement in the matter, saying that in January the FBI had contacted the Royal’s attorneys and asked to be interviewed. “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero co-operation,” he said.

Andrew announced last year that he would step down from his royal duties amid renewed attention to his friendship with Epstein and the assertion of a woman having multiple sexual encounters with Prince, from the age of 17.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that after meeting her in Florida in 2000, Epstein flew her around the world and pushed her to have sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior U.S. politicians and a recognized academic financier. and attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump’s defense team.

All these men have denied the allegations.

Giuffre has said he had sex with Andrew three times at Epstein’s request, including once in London in 2001 at the house of Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew and Maxwell have denied any knowledge that Epstein sexually abused teenage girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.