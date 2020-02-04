Prince Charles does not fight for the throne against his sister, Princess Anne, A tabloid claims this is wrong. Gossip Cop can explain.

Once again, a gossip magazine has made a ridiculous claim about the successor to the British throne. It is this time women’s Daywho claims that Queen Elizabeth II favors Princess Anne to follow her as the monarch. In the fake report, a so-called source in the tabloid tells: “As she gets older, she is closer to Anne than ever and finds that her family would be much better off if Anne were the leader over Charles.”

The dubious source, which the tabloid calls “Höfling”, also says: “Last year Charles seemed to realize that he was in a precarious situation – not only in the eyes of the public, but especially with his mother Since then he has launched an extensive campaign to convince everyone that he can be a king, but he is not sure if he has done enough to get his mother’s approval. ”There is no doubt that she’ll take the chance to overtake her brother. Charles has a real popularity contest in store and he’s not sure if his family is in his corner. ”

Once again, Gossip Cop is forced to correct a tabloid’s total lack of understanding of British law. The queen never has and will never have the power to name her own successor. The laws on who will rise to the throne are laid down by parliament and not by the sovereign. There are a number of inheritance laws, and none of them concern the Queen. A palace courtier would surely understand this, which means that the source of the tabloid newspaper is almost certainly not a “courtier”.

The popularity doesn’t make a difference either, although the magazine alludes to it. Prince Charles could be despised by the public (although he is not) and would still be the next king. In fact, the only way Prince Charles won’t be crowned next king if he dies before his mother dies or decides to step aside for some reason. In the latter case, Parliament would still have to agree to this. Even if one of these unlikely events happened, his son Prince William would rise. Princess Anne is currently the 14th in the series for the crown. The only way she will rise in the future would be a situation that resembles King Ralph.

The notion that the queen can change who her successor will be is a common problem with all tabloids. Gossip Cop unmasked a similar claim until Women’s Day in October, when the magazine claimed on its cover that Queen Middleton presented the crown. Just like this time Gossip Cop explained that the queen did not change, and cannot change, the succession. This latest article does not mention the retailer’s previous claims, nor does the retailer seem to have learned fundamental British law.