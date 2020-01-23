Self-care can be anything these days. Meditate self-sufficiency. Last minute bailing at events because you just don’t feel like it? Self-sufficiency! You spent $ 300 on an order from The Iconic because you needed new jeans and needed them within three hours, and could you get yourself some t-shirts while you’re at it? This is self help, baby. (At least according to memes posted by brands on my Instagram feed.)

For me, self-care means not believing certain stories, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

On Friday, the Washington Examiner tweeted a video that seemed to be showing Prince Charles Vice President of the United States Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel. The footage shows Prince Charles shaking hands with a dignitary walking directly past Pence and his wife karenIt continues with the greeting of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,

Here, there is a clock. Check it out 20 times if you like. Mike Pence is a living ghoul and it is one of the little joys in life to see him refused simple politeness, such as a handshake with the next employee of an outdated institution.

Prince Charles seems to be bothering @VP Mike Pence in the #WorldHolocaustForum.

⁰ @ VPPressSec contacted The Washington Examiner and told us: “VP and Prince Charles spoke before entering the event area and also after his comments.” Pic.twitter.com/0kNXc32FZb

– Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2020

Unfortunately, the story that Prince Charles has found the courage to unmask the Vice President seems wrong, and both teams quickly deny that there was hostility between the two.

“Shortly before the start of the Yad Vashem commemoration, the Prince and Vice President Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they never greeted each other again,” said a statement from Clarence House.

Pence spokesman Katie Waldman shared a photo of the two men who greeted each other and – ugh – smiled earlier and said reports of the nudges were “not true”.

That is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke before entering the event and after his speech. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF

– Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

However, you can choose to believe what you want. As a reward.

Image:

Washington Examiner

