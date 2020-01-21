Prince Charles had once met Richard Nixon’s daughter

Prince Charles’Romances with his first wife, Princess Diana, and his current wife, Camilla, are of course very well known. Even before his wedding to Princess Diana, Prince Charles was considered a playboy. However, there was a special date that stands out: his weekend with President Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia.

Prince Charles was 32 when he finally settled down and married Lady Diana Spencer. For many members of the royal family, the wedding was a relief. The Prince of Wales had developed a reputation as a woman in his 20s and was associated with many women in the 1970s. The strangest connection could have been when “they tried to marry me to Tricia Nixon,” Prince Charles once told CNN in an interview.

The discussion of who the future King of England wanted to marry was already a very hot topic in the UK at that time. It has been rumored that Prince Charles dated a number of women as the most suitable British bachelor, including the woman who would eventually become his second and current wife, Lady Camilla Shand, now the Duchess of Cornwall. He was 22 when he and his sister, Princess Anne, made their first official visit to the United States. During their trip, the Royals were invited to spend a weekend in the White House with President Nixon and his family.

From Wales to the White House

On the American side of the pond, Tricia Nixon, like Prince Charles, was a real catch. The 24-year-old was not tied to any applicants at that time. During Prince Charles’ stay, both the President and his wife Pat worked to create a spark between the two. As the daughter of a politician who had been public knowledge since the 1950s, Tricia was as close as possible to the American royal family. For the Nixons, the marriage to Prince Charles seemed perfect.

During his weekend stay, Prince Charles attended a baseball game – his first – and sat next to Tricia. At dinner, President Nixon made sure that she was apparently sitting next to the heir. In fact, President and First Lady Nixon tried every opportunity to bring the couple together. According to Anthony Holden, the royal biographer, “Charles and Tricia were always side by side with the seating plans while they spent the whole day together, even going it alone in different parts of the White House.”

The New York Times wrote after the end of the weekend that Tricia said, “(The Prince) is an excellent dancer.” With sparkling eyes, Tricia reported that he had invited her to England shortly before the Prince left. In the end, Tricia had none Trip to England. Prince Charles didn’t seem to like her as much as he did. Tricia married in 1971 in the White House and Prince Charles naturally married Princess Diana in 1981.