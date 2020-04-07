Prince Charles is very happy about Camilla following the death of Princess Diana, as the Crown Prince has said.

People no longer rise from the

died without death by the Queen of the people, Diana. No one cares about youth;

the beautiful Princess of Wales will die soon and tragically. It is mine

so that the whole earth mourned.

Diana’s death raised some serious concerns about Prince Charles. Their husband was one of the worst marriages in history but didn’t think Charles wanted to see him die – he knew that their two children would die for the rest of their lives. . And he deserved that.

But there was another problem that arose during Princess Diana’s time

Prince Charles did not die. People will hate Camilla

very interesting.

King Charles, Prince of Wales and Camel, Duchess of Cornwall | Tim Graham Photo Library at Photo Support

But not the people in Camille like Prince Charles

friends in 1997

If the Brits were to begin to understand what Charles and Camilla were thinking before Diana died, success soon escalated after the Princess of Wales was killed in a Paris bus. Most people seem to agree with Camilla when they think she’ll betray Diana. Charles may have loved Camilla, but he was the “other” woman at Diana’s wedding and so on.

Camilla had nothing to do with Diana’s death – at least not quite. But people criticize her for being so attached to Diana’s grief, and so, it seems to be alluding to the death It is not wrong, but Diana’s death to Camilla’s death.

Prince Charles is saddened by Camilla’s success

Diana is killed

Kamela Kamaka and Dr. Charles | UK Press

Royal prosecutor Penny Junor recalled

how the newspaper “surrounded Camilla’s home” began hours after the news

the second death of Princess Diana. He said it was because the members of the club were “very interested

talk to the woman more and more about what is causing the damage

The short life of the Princess. ”

Prince Charles is not happy when his beloved wife leaves. But even more so

he fears he is “worried about Camilla,” according to Express. In that

because he knew that Camilla would be in the crowd

the time is coming. However, Camilla also comforted him by phone on that

first few hours after Charles heard the shocking news.

And just as Charles was worried about Camilla, he was also worried

He knows that people will only criticize him for the same reasons.

It took Queen Elizabeth a long time to get Camilla as Charles

convince

Queen Elizabeth II, Camelie, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales | Tim Graham Photo Library at Photo Support

Despite her personal feelings about Camilla, the queen did not agree with her relationship with Prince Charles because of the way she began. Queen Elizabeth had much to spend over the winter, and the surprise was that Camilla had given the king a chance to visit her. A “beautiful” Camilla person as a person, this information cannot be changed.

“The queen wished that she had passed away before Diana’s death and never thought of her again,” Junor confirmed. Ultimately, Charles and Camilla spent many years before becoming the sole director of their marital relationship with the queen’s blessing. The stock was listed on the market in 2005.

In honor of Princess Diana, Camilla didn’t take the

The sister of Wales as she did her best.