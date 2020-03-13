Prince Charles tour officially postponed due to coronavirus – Up News Info

Followers of the news know that the world has been adversely affected by the spread of coronavirus. In addition to school cancellations and large public gatherings, it was revealed earlier this week that the Cannes Film Festival, political protests, including those of Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and more, were postponed.

The COVID-19 spread has even frightened the royal family. Entertainment Tonight revealed today that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will not be going on their planned spring tour. On Tuesday, a 71-year-old man had to go to Bosnia with his partner, Camilla.

They were also scheduled to travel to Jordan and Cyprus on what was supposed to be an eight-day tour. However, today, Friday, Clarence House revealed that it would no longer be downsized as previously planned.

Clarence House, in a statement to the aforementioned publication, stated that the British Government had decided to postpone the trip for now. Moreover, Buckingham Palace officials also announced that they will adjust the Queen Elizabeth schedule.

See this post on Instagram

Tonight, the Prince of Wales attended a dinner in support of Australia’s fire recovery and relief efforts in Australia, organized by Lord Mayor of the City of London. The Prince was devastated when he learned of the forest fires, which began in September and killed more than 30 people, millions of wildlife and burned more than 12.6 million acres of land. Tonight’s event is a partnership between the City of London Corporation and the Australian High Commission, with nightly revenue for charities helping out in Australia, including @RedCrossAU. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are deeply committed to the Australian people and in a recorded message of support earlier this year, the Prince spoke of the “extremely special and resilient” nation, cit. His Royal Highnesses has visited Australia many times, most recently in 2018. During his address, the Prince also said: “At worst, we saw Australia’s best, and we met Australians, as I do after fifty four years, that makes me very proud. ” Follow the link in our bio to read the Prince of Wales speech tonight in its entirety. 🇦🇺

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on March 12, 2020 at 4:04 p.m. PST

Earlier this week, the royal family was also reported to have refused to shake hands with public officials at the event. It is clear that the royal family is taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During the event, members of the royal family decided to bend over rather than shake hands. Sources claim that Prince Charles could be heard saying it was “so difficult, to remember not to shake hands, especially given how long he has been doing it.

Last week Prince Williams, Charles’s son, joked that everyone would think they were dying. As mentioned above, cancellations have continued throughout the world since the COVID-19 virus spread from China to the rest of the world.

Many of the largest festivals in the world, and many in the United States, canceled performances due to bans on groups of 250-500 or more. New York State recently announced a ban on groups of more than 500 people, as have some other states.

Post Views:

0 0