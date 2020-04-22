Are you in regular contact with family or friends? Or does broadcasting through your dusty old Facebook account give you a crystal clear, never-asked window to their lives? Well, if any of the above applies to you, I’m betting on my last six rolls you noticed, in terms of sharing the viral video, the traffic was pretty dense for the older generation. The diary is actually packed, and even the queens don’t seem to be laughing at funny cat videos because Prince Charles shared his love for viral videos. One amused, ostensibly.

He revealed his joy in the little things while talking to Country Life about the lockout. Aside from praising the hard-line frontline people, it also celebrated tech and how brilliant it can be in uniting us all. He told the publication: “We’ve seen the best use of technology – lets us keep working, but also stay connected through virtual parties, games, singing – and some of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a long time!”

The Prince has often celebrated its technology and benefits, especially when it comes to environmental issues. One particularly futuristic example was when he appeared in a hologram form at the 2008 World Future Energy Conference, as published in The Guardian.

The impact we have on the environment is discussed by Charles in his section on rural life. “When was the last time someone provided you with a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread or fresh vegetables?” He said. She added strangely, “All of a sudden these things are expensive and valued. And that’s how it always should be.”

So basically by royal order you have to be grateful for fresh food and of course, LOL videos.