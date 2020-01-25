Prince flirted with prog on Around The World In A Day

If there is one characteristic that unites music under that smooth label, “progressive,” it is an artist’s desire to challenge themselves, their peers, and their audience by broadening their creative horizons beyond traditional rock and pop. And write draft albums about ladders, of course. In that sense, the seventh studio album by Prince textbook prog.

Just 10 months earlier, the small, multi-instrumentalist had delivered the global pop mega hit he had long promised, in the form of Purple Rain from 1984. So he could actually do what he liked.

With minimal fanfare, he released this set of nine songs without even bothering to release a single, with fans preferring to hear the album as a whole – an archetypal progtastic move if there was one.

But more surprising for Prince fans was his sudden embrace of psychedelia. For rock fans, Prince’s love for Hendrix and The Beatles was no surprise. But unsuspecting pop pickers dipping a toe in this swirling water would immediately find old, tablas and strings opening the title track, as if confronted with the house band of the Arabian Nights with their drinks on it. Even if the characteristic histrionic soul of our hero screams and James Brown whoops the sound still firmly rooted in funk foundations, this was clearly a sharp turn to the left field.

The dreamy, cartoon-like charms of Raspberry Beret and Paisley Park are quickly compensated by the percussive, shrieking minimalist groove of Tamborine, the grinning grunt of America and the celeb bait of Pop Life. This was clearly a man who now wanted more than just to get us on the right track – he slipped a little Sgt Pepper on the sleeve art, in case you missed the sonic hints.

The feeling that he was committing commercial suicide was reinforced before he released this album when he announced that he would retire after the release “to find the ladder”. This turned out to be an overarching theme for the album, crystallized on The Ladder, which said: ‘everyone is looking for the ladder, everyone wants to save the soul’.

Even more terminal-sounding feelings were expressed in the last song of the album, Temptation, where our horny hero is confronted with Beelzebub himself during a scouring, fret-frying, sax-screaming lustathon, who Prince denies his godless in a way that explains : “You must want it for the right reasons … you are not going to die now!”

Enter the dragon, leave Prince. But of course he was quickly resurrected, with two even larger albums, Parade and Sign “O” The Times – a creative journey that began on this barmy, brilliant album forged in the best self-paced flames of the devil’s music.

