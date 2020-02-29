prince-harry-and-bon-jovi-record-charity-song-alongside-one-another-at-abbey-highway

Prince Harry headed into Abbey Road Studios yesterday (February 28) to document a charity solitary with Jon Bon Jovi.

The recording of the solitary was a person of the Prince’s final royal responsibilities right after he and wife Meghan Markle announced their latest program to move back from company.

Harry and Bon Jovi recorded a include of the latter’s 2019 monitor ‘Unbroken’ for Harry’s Invictus Online games basis, a international sports occasion for hurt ex-servicemen.

Ahead of the recording, a snippet of which was posted on Harry’s Instagram web page (above), the pair posed on the iconic zebra crossing outside the studios.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L), Jon Bon Jovi (next right) and customers of the Invictus Video games Choir pose at Abbey Highway zebra crossing at Abbey Highway Studios on February 28, 2020 in London, England. Credit score: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Much more footage of the day was posted on Harry’s Instagram, along with a information describing what went down.

“Recorded inside Abbey Highway Studios, dwelling to The Beatles and other songs legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Online games Choir for a specific live session in help of the Invictus Games Foundation.

“The song staying played, named ‘Unbroken’, was made by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a highlight on all those veterans dwelling with Post Traumatic Strain Damage (PTSI), to honour their company and acknowledge the power of the Armed Forces neighborhood. The Duke and JBJ are both equally potent supporters of the navy group, with The Duke founding the Invictus Game titles in 2014.

“The Invictus Games Choir, created up of wounded, injured and unwell veterans and serving personnel from all products and services and distinct ranks of the United kingdom Armed Forces, have come together to use the electrical power of new music to support their recovery.

While The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the experts, the special solitary that was recorded in Studio two the place The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in assist of the @WeAreInvictusGames.”