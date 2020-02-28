prince-harry-and-jon-bon-jovi-go-to-the-studio-for-a-excellent-lead-to

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Who is ready to rock? Prince Harry Y Jon Bon Jovi?

The Duke of Sussex, 35, and the 57-calendar year-outdated singer frequented Abbey Street Studios in London on Friday. There, they fulfilled with associates of the Invictus Video games Choir and recorded a one, "Unbroken,quot, for the Invictus Video games.

Although Harry and Jon shared a movie of them selves in studio two, they did not engage in the tune. Then, supporters will have to wait a small more time to listen to the melody.

According to the foundation, which utilizes "the electricity of sport to encourage recovery, guidance rehabilitation and crank out bigger knowing and regard for wounded, wounded and ill armed forces and women," the Grammy winner wrote the music following hearing tales of American veterans with article. -Traumatic strain ailment. The one was introduced last year in help of the movie. Be on responsibility. Jon then wrote to Harry and supplied to re-file the melody for the Invictus Game titles.

Jon also informed the BBC The a person demonstrate that all proceeds are donated to the Invictus Online games.