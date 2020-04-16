Prince Harry and Megan Markle deliver meals to the needy amidst the pandemic virus.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have volunteered to help distribute all meals to those in need among the coronavirus epidemics.

According to Richard Ayub, chief executive of Doc and Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved to Los Angeles, California, Project Angel Food volunteers a nonprofit organization that provides healthy meals to people with serious illnesses. he does.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, Duke and Duchess voluntarily spent Sunday morning with Project Angel Food,” Mr. Ayub said in a statement on Instagram. “And on Wednesday, they quietly continued to deliver meals to get rid of our excessive drivers,” he added.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“It was their way of thanking our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the Kuwait 19 crisis.”

“We are very proud,” Mr Ayub told the crowd of the couple’s decision to volunteer with the organization.

Describing the couple as “very low on earth and a real interest in meeting each individual,” Mr. Ayub said they wanted to make sure “people feel loved and appreciated.”

“What Megan said was that she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through eye contact. It’s just beautiful … our customers are customers who are often forgotten. They really wanted to visit these people,” he said. “They wanted to see them and talk to them, and I hope they put a smile on their faces.”

Watch more

According to Mr. Ayub, the couple volunteered at the suggestion of Mojgan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

After giving birth six times over the weekend, Mr Job said the Duke and Duchess wanted to help again, “so they had four deliveries on Wednesday.”

In addition to helping prepare meals, Mr. Ayub said the couple, who wore masks and gloves and followed social distance guidelines, also wanted to learn about the organization’s customers and how to prepare “appropriate medical” food.

Regarding the couple’s response to the food delivery, Mr. Ayub told CNN that one of the organization’s recipients initially did not recognize the couple – because the dress was “too ordinary”.

“It’s not like you expect to see them,” he said. You don’t expect to see them at your door. “

The Duke and Duchess are also doing everything they can to help charities in the UK continue to spread the disease, although they no longer live there.

This week, it was revealed that the couple had donated their wedding proceeds to the British charity Feeding, helping families in need of food.

In response, Andrew Forsyne, the UK’s director of national nutrition, called the donation of more than 000 90,000 “God-given”.