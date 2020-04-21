Prince Harry and Megan Markle have given the British press the much-needed costume

In answer to the question of who you want to be between Sussexes and the British media, you can’t blame them for saying “no”; it’s a battle between two ancient and immoral entities. But there have been moments, from her first experimental steps to her attention to the monarchy to her admission to a journalist that she’s not really good, “when women of color like myself found themselves defending Mark. Yesterday, when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the largest languages ​​in the United Kingdom, ending all cooperation, one of these times.

The couple refused to present themselves as “an economic currency for the bait of clicks and distortions,” saying “there is no zero approval and interaction.” Their letter criticized the failure to respond to crystallization reports and reiterated its human cost. “When we take advantage of irresponsible power, our confidence in all that industry needs is diminished.”

Over the past four years, we’ve become quite familiar with Markle’s racist behavior at the hands of the press, an extreme form of examining all women of color in any field: whether eating avocado toast has made her a murderer; is she too skinny? Forbade. Was his handwriting a sign of a narcissist? Invasion of privacy has become commonplace, most notably in the publication of private letters in 2018 between Markle and his abandoned father, Thomas. Other cases in Markle’s study were clearly racist, such as when the Prime Minister’s sister, Rachel Johnson, described Markle’s “rich and bizarre DNA,” or when the Daily Mail reported a story about Markle’s mother’s birthplace. He released bands with the title. “Harry’s daughter (almost) is completely commenting.”

It’s funny how the label “journalism” can cover all kinds of sins. Journalists were arguing yesterday about the need for financial support for their industry – but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be critical of the way publications can make money. We’ve seen how press surveillance can repeatedly damage the mental and physical health of celebrities – sometimes illegally. In February, following the death of Caroline Fleck, the island’s love presenter, who had been harassed and abused by the media in the weeks leading up to her suicide, there were widespread calls for more press coverage. Just days after his death, the sun mocked something that mocked Flack and covered up the sound of mourning over the tragedy of his death. The same dilemma was evident in the infrared reports about Harry’s mother, Diana. This, in turn, can be embarrassing when it comes to signage. Given that they are driven by income, this is exactly what was intended.

However, on both the broad pages and the themes, journalists are often hidden behind a “critical report” to hide what is actually being abused. In January, when Markle filed a lawsuit against Email on Sunday, the article argued that publishing her private letter to her father was in the public interest. Given that this article historically prioritizes sentimentalism over the truth-telling of power, it seems unlikely that their defense was done in good faith. We should not allow publications to respond to abuse of women of color in the public eye as “good journalism,” or monarchy.

The move is also a break in the acceptance of an outdated industry order. I’m a journalist, but I can’t be more of a royal reporter, so the more I learn about Royal’s historical relationship with the media, the more confused I become with their latent and institutional relationship. In January, when the sausages announced their “step back” from the royal duties, one aspect was to remove themselves from the so-called “royal rota.” The 40-year-old system provides exclusive access to information and content related to events to the Express, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Standard Age, Telegraph, Times and Sun newspapers. This is very blatant – and for outsiders like myself, it justifies making it harder for many of these stores to justify brand abuse. Couples seem to be fulfilling their royal duties, and it is natural that they will abandon these obsolete arrangements.

I’m not a monarch – in fact, I think the sooner this institution is abandoned, the better. At the same time, I believe it is wrong for people’s lives to be regularly exposed to wisdom – often in ways that reproduce racism, sexism and other forms of oppression in the name of journalism. While I look forward to the revolution, I welcome any small action against the harassment institutionalized by the mainstream press. Harry and Megan may not be a radical act, but the power of the country’s immoral media is shattered every time a public figure refuses to play ball. And as a singer, I beg you not to play.