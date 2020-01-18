Prince Harry and Meghan give up royal titles, public funding

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer be working members of the royal family and will therefore no longer use their royal titles or taxpayers’ money, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace released Saturday.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments,” the statement states. “They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.”

The decision follows weeks of uncertainty after the couple announced that they would relinquish their higher positions within the Royal Family and spend more time in North America. In a surprising Instagram post posted in early 2020, the couple called it “a progressive new role within this institution” and expressed the desire to become financially independent.

In accordance with that goal, the Sussexes have expressed the desire to reimburse the costs for the controversial renovation of Frogmore Cottage, according to the palace statement of Saturday. It remains the British home of the couple.

Changes will take place in the spring. In an unusually personal message that was added to the palace’s statement, the queen said she was “particularly proud of how Meghan so quickly became one of the family.”

“I acknowledge the challenges they have experienced as a result of intensive control over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life, “said the Queen.” It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to live a happy and peaceful new life. “

