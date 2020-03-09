Prince Harry and Meghan leave Britain, Stage West – Info News

% MINIFYHTML48151b4288b5223cdcf9e17cf8da33d411%

LONDONR – With back-to-back smiles and looks, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, attended their final engagement Monday, honoring the British Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey, before departing for one of their frontier posts, Western Canada and a New and Uncertain Life as Half True.

The choice of venue for the couple’s last appearance was laden with symbols of the life Harry is leaving behind: here is crowned Queen Elizabeth in 1953; where his brother, Prince William, married in 2011; and where 30 kings and queens are buried, returning to King Edward the Confessor in 1066.

Harry has been treated to a series of appearances in recent days, including an Abbey Road recording session with rock star Jon Bon Jovi and an Edinburgh travel conference in which he told attendees, “Just call me Harry, quote.” Meghan made a surprise visit to a London classroom on Friday to commemorate International Women’s Day.

But by March 31, the couple will no longer be members of the Windsor House full-time. They are expected to return to Canada soon, where they left their son, Archie, in the care of a family friend.

When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles came under the arched ceiling of the abbot, the family pump was sadly born of Harry and Meghan’s departure, a traumatic decision that nearly broke the family, plunging her into the worst crisis since her mother’s death. of Harry, Princess Diana. , in 1997.

Ifti sat in a row behind Prince William and his wife, Kate. But the brothers did not exchange words when the service began. Meghan leaned in and smiled as the queen headed towards her chair.

“It’s a very significant moment,” said Valentine Low, the royal correspondent for the London Times. “It means that just because you’re in the royal family doesn’t mean you have to stay in the royal family.”

Buckingham Palace faced potential concerns when officials withdrew from a plan to give William and Kate a place in the queen’s procession as they sent Harry and Meghan directly to their seats. Both couples ended up bypassing the procession.

The service order, as the palace planning document is known, was circulated to the royal press before it was finalized, according to palace officials. While there is a precedent for elderly family members not being in the procession, some royal watchers took it as a revealing moment.

At a minimum, for Harry and Meghan, the blame served to underscore the distance between their electrifying debut as a couple at the end of 2016 and the messy breakup of their relationship with the Windsor House.

The couple’s farewell was a melancholy coda to a two-month drama that began in early January when they suddenly announced a plan to “withdraw, quote” from their official duties, to relocate during part of the year to North America and require financial independence.

The news, communicated through his Instagram account, took Buckingham Palace by surprise, though it came after a period of deepening disputes between Harry and Meghan and clear public signs that the prince, and especially his wife, were unhappy and dissatisfied. their lives in the royal family

This caused a strained negotiation between Prince Harry, Charles and Diana’s second son, and the queen on the condition of his departure from the real state of affairs. After an extraordinary family conclave at the queen’s country residence, the queen offered the couple what amounted to a compensation package.

Ifti agreed not to use their most exclusive titles, Her Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness; give up most of their lifestyle public funds; and to pay more than $ 3 million in state funding for the renovation of his official residence, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry is still a prince, sixth on the throne, and he and Meghan preserved another of their titles: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But they also agreed to remove the real word from their website and Instagram account. Those sites, which have the SussexRoyal brand, are an essential part of how the couple plans to market in their commercial and charitable activities.

Harry and Meghan left little doubt of their dissatisfaction. They said in a statement on their site that they were subject to a standard unlike other family members who wanted to work in the private sector. And they said they had no legal obligation to ban “genuine” use outside Britain, though they said they would voluntarily refrain from doing so.

The rude tone erased any assumption that the couple had managed to reconcile with other family members. Although the queen has stated that she would welcome Harry and Meghan at any time, royal family experts said they were concerned the couple had bad advice from public relations consultants in the United States that could alienate the Queen.

“This was written by people across the Atlantic who don’t understand how the royal family works,” said Dickie Arbiter, who served as the queen’s press secretary from 1988 to 2000.

Perhaps the only clear beneficiary of Harry and Meghan’s raid is Prince William’s ex-wife Kate Middleton. After pulling out his share of bad tabloid headlines when he was a student coming up with William, he has taken a shower of press coverage in recent weeks.

“Kate Middleton has, quote; the Royal Family” alone, “the Daily Mail said last week.” Romantic Prince William falls in love with his wife Kate Middleton and tells fans how much he loves her, “the Daily Mirror said of a hiking rock they received during a recent visit to Ireland.

True experts said sensationalist newspapers, feeling burned out by Meghan’s fascination with “loving and leaving them,” have rediscovered what is considered Kate’s highly sensitive English charm. A well-balanced and obedient mother of three royal grandchildren has made a huge commitment when her children start going to school.

“When Meghan and Harry were first married, there was a risk of eclipsing William and Kate,” said Penny Junor, a true biographer. “They were just more charismatic and exotic. By comparison, Kate, who we all know well, was not the young girl on the block.”

“Now,” Ms. Junor said, “Harry and Meghan, having done what they did, have made people think, ‘We like it very boring. ‘ “