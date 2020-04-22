Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bankrupt and virtually homeless?

Prince Harry e Meghan Markle they landed in Southern California and, according to a chart, are struggling and wearing down their foster home. Gossip Cop investigated the lawsuit. Here we determine what we determine.

This week’s cover Life and style carries various claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their future and their current financial situation. An alleged source says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “struggling” to adapt. “The start was harder than either of us imagined and Harry was running out of money.”

The story goes on to state how the Duke and Duchess are dealing with coronavirus blockade, just as everyone struggles with it. Life is on hold for everyone in many ways, and Markle and Prince Harry are no different. Using the global pandemic as a cap, the tabloid’s so-called “source” says, “They don’t have their own place yet; they’re falling against a friend’s friend near Malibu to cut costs and can’t afford their dream home.” from now on. “The dubious source continues, commenting,” It’s as if Harry has moved from his Royal Highness to almost homelessness! “

From there, the story goes on and on with previously debated claims like Markle fighting with her mother and several other unfounded claims (“Meghan teaches Harry how to cook!”). Really, nothing in the story is true beyond currently living in a rented house in Malibu, which, by the way, is hardly “almost homeless.”

The financial situation of the royal family is notoriously difficult to handle. A relatively small amount of their income comes from the UK government, but a large majority of the family’s living money comes from vast lands owned by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. Even without the help of taxpayers, the family is still phenomenally wealthy.

In the deal he made with the Queen, Prince Charles agreed to help his son financially until he and Meghan Markle could go out on their own. In addition, it is generally understood that Prince Harry inherited a significant amount of money from his mother, Princess Diana, after he died in 1997. Long story short, the couple does not “fight” right now beyond the normal fights of quarantine.

This tabloid has proven time and again that he is unaware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private life. This is especially true since they moved to Los Angeles. Last month, we defused the work of a fake report stating that Tom Cruise was recruiting Markle for the role of a movie in an upcoming movie. The story of the painting was clear on details and a makeup guess, which was thrown around with our flawless font alongside Cruise. No wonder the magazine is wrong again.