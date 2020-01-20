Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke up and she is hiding in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not separated and they are not “hiding” in Canada. A deceptive article in a tabloid that claims this is wrong. Gossip Cop can expose the story.

Prince Harry and Markle’s dramatic announcement to step down as high-ranking members of the royal family has sent royal watchers shock waves around the world. Of course, the tabloids, like hungry jackals, have taken up history and invented stories that read more like the plot of a bad thriller film than like reality. women’s Day is no exception and in a false report this week, the tabloid claims a “shocking split” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on its cover.

“Harry’s Divorce Heartache” is the heading on the cover of the unreliable socket. Inside, the two-way spread is less factual and speculative. After getting the cover readers to announce divorce, London bookmakers claimed the couple were “four times more likely to divorce over the next five years.” With a blatant bait, the publication attracts readers to an intentionally misleading heading.

Like most of Boulevard’s stories about Markle, this one makes a malicious record of the Duchess of Sussex. The story quotes an alleged “insider” as saying, “Some of her friends thought she would divorce Harry and marry a billionaire. She always talked about marrying a billionaire before she met Harry. “This idea that Markle is a gold digger is a tried and true trick that often occurs in such stories. It has been exposed countless times, but remains in stores like this.

The tabloid continues its false narrative of an alleged separation, claiming that Markle was hiding in Canada and didn’t speak to Prince Harry. It quotes another “source,” this time referred to as the “London Local Insider,” saying, “Harry barely heard of Meghan after she fled the UK last week.” This dubious source further claims that it is Prince Harry was panicked during the Queen’s summit at Sandringham last Monday. She should dial in, but when she didn’t, Harry had to admit he had no idea where his wife was. “This claim is also false. The palace announced that it did not have a video conference because it did not need it, and Prince Harry knew of course where it was. The Duchess was in Vancouver with her son while the details of the couple’s status be clarified.

The Duke and Duchess do not “split” as the tabloid claims. Prince Harry spoke at a gala for his Sentebale charity to support children with HIV on Sunday evening. In the speech, which was fully posted on the couple’s Instagram account, the Duke said: “I watched you greet Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. “, Prince Harry continued” I also know that you have got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I selected as my wife the same values ​​as I represent and they too. And she is the same woman I fell in love with. “Nothing has changed in their relationship except their status within the royal family.

Women’s Day has already proven that it is completely unreliable with the royal family. Two weeks ago, the magazine claimed that Prince Charles had banned Prince Harry and Markle from the royal family. The allegation came days before the announcement that the Duke and Duchess would resign from their duties. When the announcement came, it was clear that Prince Harry and Markle had made the decision. His father did not “banish” her and, according to most reports, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth tried to find a way to convince the couple not to leave.

The tabloid also seems to have forgotten its October claim that Prince Harry and Markle were expecting their second child on Archie’s first birthday. This ridiculous article came before the couple’s six-week break from royal duties, which eventually led to their decision to resign. It was clear that the tabloid was speculating wildly about why the family was spending their time out of work. The magazine has no idea what’s really going on with the royals and instead invents the wrong place to sell paper.